Expanding 18th Street Distillery adding outdoor area, botanical garden and apartments

HAMMOND — 18th Street Distillery, an offshoot of 18th Street Brewery that makes acclaimed rye whiskey, bourbon and other spirits, is expanding in downtown Hammond.

The distillery, housed in an old brick factory building at 5417 Oakley Ave., is moving down the street and adding an outdoor entertainment area, botanical garden and apartments.

“We are excited to create new, modern residential units in downtown Hammond. We are thrilled to be in a position to continue to positively impact this great community,” said Drew Fox, 18th Street founder and president. “Our goal is always to preserve the original buildings that we've purchased.”

18th Street's downtown Hammond campus also includes the 18th Street Brewery production facility, taproom and restaurant in a building that the 18th Street Distillery now shares, and the nearby Sour Note Brewing taproom, where 18th Street pours sour beers. It has also purchased a vacant mechanic garage building on Fayette Street, which it will rehab into a new distillery and tasting room space with two rental units.

Hammond Director of Economic Development Anne Anderson said the project would involve an investment of an estimated $750,000 and result in five more jobs.