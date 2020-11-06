Expansion in the mix for food maker

MICHIGAN CITY — A maker of baked goods and other foods for major brands is undertaking a $13.6 million expansion of its facility in Michigan City.

Hearthside Food Solutions at 502 U.S 20 will expand its ability to make crackers by adding a processing, baking and packaging line.

“Our production line allows us to position our company in an even stronger spot within our industry while providing new jobs for Michigan City community members,” said Bob Wojcik, manager of the plant.

About 50 new jobs are projected.

The company, headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, is a leading contract manufacturer and packager for various brands of baked snacks, nutrition bars, snack bars, fresh foods, prepared meals, frozen foods and granola.

Hearthside Food Solutions operates 39 production facilities, including three in Europe, according to the company’s website.

Mayor Duane Parry said the investment is an example of how the city and the Economic Development Corp. Michigan City partner with key leading edge industries to make lasting impacts on the local economy.