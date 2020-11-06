Expansion in the mix for food maker

MICHIGAN CITY — A maker of baked goods and other foods for major brands is undertaking a $13.6 million expansion of its facility in Michigan City.
Hearthside Food Solutions at 502 U.S 20 will expand its ability to make crackers by adding a processing, baking and packaging line.
“Our production line allows us to position our company in an even stronger spot within our industry while providing new jobs for Michigan City community members,” said Bob Wojcik, manager of the plant.
About 50 new jobs are projected.
The company, headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, is a leading contract manufacturer and packager for various brands of baked snacks, nutrition bars, snack bars, fresh foods, prepared meals, frozen foods and granola.
Hearthside Food Solutions operates 39 production facilities, including three in Europe, according to the company’s website.
Mayor Duane Parry said the investment is an example of how the city and the Economic Development Corp. Michigan City partner with key leading edge industries to make lasting impacts on the local economy.
“This project at the Michigan City plant is another step in the company’s move to entrench itself as the world-class food manufacturer here in Northwest Indiana,” Parry said.
Hearthside Food Solutions was founded in 2009.
Cookies, pretzels and croutons are among the specific baked goods and snacks, along with other foods like breakfast sandwiches made by the company for various national brands. The company also packages baking mixes, coffee, cold cereal, spices, sweeteners and other products for major labels.
Despite its young age, HFS evolved from small food co-packers and co-packaging firms as far back as the 1950s, when the landscape of the industry was dominated by small, family owned businesses providing niche services.
Eventually, consolidation bringing more innovation and outside investment to the industry started happening to help food companies facing competitive pressures become more efficient.
“Hearthside has continued to build on its base here in Michigan City as well as evolve to meet industry needs and flourish as a food contract manufacturer,” said EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse.
