Expansion on tap at Beer Church in New Buffalo

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — A Northwest Indiana native has put New Buffalo even more on the map by giving people the unique opportunity to have a craft beer along with pizza baked in a wood-fired oven inside a former church built in 1861.

Beer Church has been such a draw there are plans to double the amount of outdoor seating.

John Lustina, a 1987 graduate of Andrean High School, said he’s not surprised by the amount of people coming from as far away as Chicago, South Bend and Indianapolis.

“This is what we hoped would happen, and the fact that it’s turning out that way even in the midst of a pandemic is pretty great. What more could we ask for?” he said.

Lustina lived in Valparaiso before moving to New Buffalo when the brew pub opened in 2016.

He and partner Jane Simon remodeled the former Water’s Edge United Methodist Church on Whittaker Street, close to U.S 12 in the downtown.

Lustina and Simon already had a business model for a brew pub they wanted to start, but didn’t know where it should go until they discovered the empty white church building for sale during a trip to New Buffalo.

The church had just recently moved to a new structure about a mile to the south.