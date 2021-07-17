Expansion planned at Journeyman

Final approval rests with the Three Oaks Planning Commission after it reviews the site plans.

Welter said production would not increase since the distillery already stores up to 7,000 barrels of whiskey. Currently, storage is on site and inside other nearby buildings.

Welter said the unheated rickhouse would provide the proper environment for whiskey to age, since they’re designed to maximize air flow, changes in outside temperature, humidity and other related elements believed to impact flavor.

The oak charred barrels of whiskey will be stored on five levels of racks for three to eight years prior to bottling.

Welter said the product is already high quality but existing storage lacks what rickhouses bring in terms of flavor.

“We actually think it’s going to help enhance our product,” he said.

The plans also include an outdoor trail and pickle ball courts open for customers and public use.

Resident Jason Milovich, owner of Bluefish Vacation Rentals, said the distillery being a popular tourist destination is a major factor in the revitalization of downtown.