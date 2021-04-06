Expansion planned at Kingsbury Elevator

KINGSBURY — The owner of Kingsbury Elevator is planning to expand the business.

Ed Lindborg is seeking a zoning variance to allow him to store flammable anhydrous ammonia inside two tanks, each holding up to 45,000 gallons of the crop fertilizer.

Lindborg said the anhydrous ammonia would be shipped to the elevator at Kingsbury Industrial Park in rail cars from four production facilities in Mississippi, Iowa and Canada.

The fertilizer, compressed in liquid form, would be stored in tanks to be located in an open field more than two thousand feet from the grain elevator.

He said the anhydrous ammonia would be held until delivered by semi to retailers mostly in northern Indiana and southern Michigan.

Farmers within a 20 to 30 mile radius of the elevator would also be able to go directly to the site to purchase the fertilizer.

“We’re doing a good project. It’s good for the local farmers,” Lindborg said.

The LaPorte County Redevelopment Commission last week approved extending a water line to the site to provide the facility with fire protection.

The fertilizer converts to a gas and becomes explosive when released into the air.