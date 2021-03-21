Experts say coronavirus aid bill will provide immediate relief after worst year of employment loss since the 1930s

"The unemployment rate has dropped back down to 6.6%, but this is still the highest rate for January in the last five years," he said. "In addition, as many people face discouragement and challenges associated with long-term unemployment, they have been dropping out of the labor force, which makes the unemployment appear lower than it truly is."

The extra income households will get from the direct stimulus checks and the enhanced unemployment should benefit businesses throughout the community, he said.

"Most consumer spending occurs within the community in which the consumer lives at places like grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants," Pollak said. "Many of these dollars will be spent at local businesses, which, in turn, will help support these businesses. Even for households that have found ways to survive financially until now, this stimulus will increase disposable income and allow households to make purchases they may have otherwise put off or managed to do without."

The legislation also is likely to address the persistent problem of child poverty that has worsened during the pandemic and prevent children from getting infected by the virus, Pollak said.