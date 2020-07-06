You are the owner of this article.
Explorer a rare bright spot as Ford sales plummet by 33%
Explorer a rare bright spot as Ford sales plummet by 33%

Ford sales plummeted by 33% to 433,869 units in the second quarter, largely because of the coronavirus pandemic that ground much of the world to a halt.

The automaker's retail sales fell by 14.3% year-over-year in the second quarter, while the rental business plunged by 94% and commercial sales cratered by 78%.

"Our performance in Q2 was really driven by Ford and our dealers’ deep commitment to customers and quick action taken to support our customers during these unprecedented times," said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice president, U.S. Marketing, Sales and Service. "Our support programs continue with our recent introduction of ‘Ford Promise’ to provide extra security during these difficult times. It’s another way Ford is standing with hard-working Americans."

Ford revs back to full production at Chicago Assembly Plant in boon for steelmakers

The locally made Explorer — made at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch — bucked industry trends with a 12.4% increase in sales year-over-year in the second quarter. It led the market as America's best-selling midsize SUV through June with sales of 101,149 vehicles, down 0.7% as compared to the first half of 2019.

Dearborn, Michigan-based Ford sold 44,839 Explorer SUVs in the second quarter, up from 39,901 in the second quarter of last year when Ford struggled to roll out the new model after overhauling the Chicago Assembly Plant.

"With overall sales up 12.4 percent in Q2, the Ford Explorer was a big driver behind Ford retail share growth in Q2," Ford said in a news release. "Explorer’s estimated retail share of segment totals more than 17.5%, representing almost 6 full percentage points of gain in retail share over a year ago. High-performance ST represented 20 percent of Explorer’s retail sales mix."

Last year, Ford started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant. It sold 4,016 Aviators in the second quarter and 9,682 in the first half of the year.

