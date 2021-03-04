Explorer sales dip by 2% in February but still up for the year

The locally made Ford Explorer saw its sales dip by 2% in February, but its sale volume is still up 3.7% year over year thus far in 2021.
Overall Ford and Lincoln sales fell 14.1% to 163,520 million units in February, down from 190,255 at the same time the year prior.
So far this year, Ford sold 307,098 Ford and Lincoln vehicles, down 11.5% as compared to the 346,815 units sold in the first two months of 2020. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 1.8% decline in retail sales, a 10.2% jump in truck sales, a 0.2% increase in SUV sales and a 56.5% drop in car sales.
Ford estimates it got 12% of the U.S. market share in February, up from 11.7% in February 2020, largely as a result of increased sales of pickup trucks and new products like the Bronco Sport and the electric Mustang Mach-E.
“The all-new F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid and the fully electric Mustang Mach-E lifted Ford to an all-new February electrified vehicle sales record," said Andrew Frick, Ford's vice president of sales for the U.S. and Canada. "The all-new Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E worked to deliver our best February retail Ford SUV sales in 20 years. Our newest products have been game-changers in the electrified vehicle and SUV space for both our dealers and customers.”
In February, Ford sold 20,745 units of the Explorer that's made at the Chicago Assembly Plant near the state line, down slightly from 21,162 units in February 2020. The automaker sold 38,840 Explorers in the first two months of 2021, up from 37,453 units during the same period the previous year.
In 2019, Ford also started making the Lincoln Aviator at the Chicago Assembly Plant after phasing out the Lincoln MKS and Ford Taurus. Sales of the SUV fell by 18.4% to 1,615 units in February, down from 1,978 during February of the previous year. Aviator sales have dropped 13.7% to 3,554 so far this year, as compared to 4,118 during the same period in 2020.
Ford employs more than 5,810 workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River in Hegewisch and another 1,290 at the Chicago Stamping Plant on U.S. 30 in Chicago Heights.
