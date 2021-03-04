Explorer sales dip by 2% in February but still up for the year

The locally made Ford Explorer saw its sales dip by 2% in February, but its sale volume is still up 3.7% year over year thus far in 2021.

Overall Ford and Lincoln sales fell 14.1% to 163,520 million units in February, down from 190,255 at the same time the year prior.

So far this year, Ford sold 307,098 Ford and Lincoln vehicles, down 11.5% as compared to the 346,815 units sold in the first two months of 2020. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker saw a 1.8% decline in retail sales, a 10.2% jump in truck sales, a 0.2% increase in SUV sales and a 56.5% drop in car sales.

Ford estimates it got 12% of the U.S. market share in February, up from 11.7% in February 2020, largely as a result of increased sales of pickup trucks and new products like the Bronco Sport and the electric Mustang Mach-E.

“The all-new F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid and the fully electric Mustang Mach-E lifted Ford to an all-new February electrified vehicle sales record," said Andrew Frick, Ford's vice president of sales for the U.S. and Canada. "The all-new Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E worked to deliver our best February retail Ford SUV sales in 20 years. Our newest products have been game-changers in the electrified vehicle and SUV space for both our dealers and customers.”