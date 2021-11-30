Explosion rocks Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor: 'Sounded like when two trains slam into each other'

BURNS HARBOR — An explosion rocked Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor on Tuesday and registered for miles around.

The blast around 12:10 p.m. could be felt at least as far away as Portage, and a plume of red smoke could be seen as far away as Chesterton. People reported that their homes and shops shook, and their windows were rattled. They said the explosion could be heard as far away as Crown Point, Valparaiso and unincorporated Hobart by the Southlake Mall.

Area homeowners said they heard several loud booms and the smoke initially took the shape of a mushroom cloud.

At least half a dozen fire departments responded, including from Chesterton, Porter, Burns Harbor, Liberty Township, Ogden Dunes, Portage, South Haven and Washington Township.

"We have police and fire units on scene at Cleveland-Cliffs assisting other agencies. At this point I don’t have any additional information," Portage Police Chief Michael Candiano said.

United Steelworkers Local 6787 President Pete Trinidad said no one was injured, and he was headed out to the scene to investigate.

The blast took place in a slag pit at the steel mill along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Porter County, he said.