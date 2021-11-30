Explosion rocks Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor: 'Sounded like when two trains slam into each other'

BURNS HARBOR — An explosion rocked Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor on Tuesday and registered for miles around.
The blast around 12:10 p.m. could be felt at least as far away as Portage, and a plume of red smoke could be seen as far away as Chesterton. People reported that their homes and shops shook, and their windows were rattled. They said the explosion could be heard as far away as Crown Point, Valparaiso and unincorporated Hobart by the Southlake Mall.
Area homeowners said they heard several loud booms and the smoke initially took the shape of a mushroom cloud.
At least half a dozen fire departments responded, including from Chesterton, Porter, Burns Harbor, Liberty Township, Ogden Dunes, Portage, South Haven and Washington Township.
"We have police and fire units on scene at Cleveland-Cliffs assisting other agencies. At this point I don’t have any additional information," Portage Police Chief Michael Candiano said.
United Steelworkers Local 6787 President Pete Trinidad said no one was injured, and he was headed out to the scene to investigate.
The blast took place in a slag pit at the steel mill along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Porter County, he said.
"Fortunately, no one was injured, and everything is under control," he said. "It's being taken care of. There was an explosion, but no one was hurt."
Cleveland-Cliffs spokeswoman Patricia Persico said the blast took place in a slag pit. Steel slag, a molten liquid byproduct of the steelmaking process at integrated mills like Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor, is taken to pits where it solidifies as it cools.
"There was an incident with the site’s slag pit," she said. "The fire has been extinguished. There are no injuries."
USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap said explosions were rare but possible in slag pits given the volatility of superheated metal.
"It happens occasionally," he said. "People did see a lot of smoke but it was a small explosion."
Millsap said production was not disrupted at the steel mill Tuesday.
"It was a small explosion. Nobody was hurt and there was no major damage," he said. "Nobody's concerned damage-wise."
Many people posted photos online of a red plume of smoke hovering over Porter County. It shook Michelle Senderhauf's home in Chesterton.
"My daughter and I were sitting on the couch when we heard several loud booms that shook our house. My dog ran into the house frightened as if it was the Fourth of July," she said. "The boom sounded like when two trains slam into each other when stopping or heavy machinery. We looked out the windows and saw the large plume rising into the sky."
Senderhauf was concerned.
"I called 911 because the plume looked much closer than the 10 miles to the mill. I thought maybe there had been a house gas explosion," she said. "The operator explained it was an explosion at the mill and they were already sending help."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Planet Fitness, Domino's, Katie Rose Boutique and downtown CP dining igloos opening; stores on the move in Porter County
Coming soon
Open
Named after daughters
Open
Relocating
Moving
Opening
Closing
Provided
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden, Red Nar Mediterranean Grill, Santa, Southlake Mall vendor pop-up and Powell's Books coming
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden, Red Nar Mediterranean Grill, Santa, Southlake Mall vendor pop-up and Powell's Books coming