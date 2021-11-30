 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Explosion rocks Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor: 'Sounded like when two trains slam into each other'
breaking featured urgent

Explosion rocks Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor: 'Sounded like when two trains slam into each other'

BURNS HARBOR — An explosion rocked Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor on Tuesday and registered for miles around.

The blast around 12:10 p.m. could be felt at least as far away as Portage, and a plume of red smoke could be seen as far away as Chesterton. People reported that their homes and shops shook, and their windows were rattled. They said the explosion could be heard as far away as Crown Point, Valparaiso and unincorporated Hobart by the Southlake Mall.

Area homeowners said they heard several loud booms and the smoke initially took the shape of a mushroom cloud.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

At least half a dozen fire departments responded, including from Chesterton, Porter, Burns Harbor, Liberty Township, Ogden Dunes, Portage, South Haven and Washington Township. 

"We have police and fire units on scene at Cleveland-Cliffs assisting other agencies. At this point I don’t have any additional information," Portage Police Chief Michael Candiano said.

United Steelworkers Local 6787 President Pete Trinidad said no one was injured, and he was headed out to the scene to investigate.

The blast took place in a slag pit at the steel mill along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Porter County, he said.

"Fortunately, no one was injured, and everything is under control," he said. "It's being taken care of. There was an explosion, but no one was hurt."

Cleveland-Cliffs spokeswoman Patricia Persico said the blast took place in a slag pit. Steel slag, a molten liquid byproduct of the steelmaking process at integrated mills like Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor, is taken to pits where it solidifies as it cools. 

"There was an incident with the site’s slag pit," she said. "The fire has been extinguished. There are no injuries."

USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap said explosions were rare but possible in slag pits given the volatility of superheated metal.

"It happens occasionally," he said. "People did see a lot of smoke but it was a small explosion."

Millsap said production was not disrupted at the steel mill Tuesday.

"It was a small explosion. Nobody was hurt and there was no major damage," he said. "Nobody's concerned damage-wise."

Many people posted photos online of a red plume of smoke hovering over Porter County. It shook Michelle Senderhauf's home in Chesterton.

"My daughter and I were sitting on the couch when we heard several loud booms that shook our house. My dog ran into the house frightened as if it was the Fourth of July," she said. "The boom sounded like when two trains slam into each other when stopping or heavy machinery. We looked out the windows and saw the large plume rising into the sky."

Senderhauf was concerned.

"I called 911 because the plume looked much closer than the 10 miles to the mill. I thought maybe there had been a house gas explosion," she said. "The operator explained it was an explosion at the mill and they were already sending help."

 
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This virtual world has its own crypto where 'land' is worth millions

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts