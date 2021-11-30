 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Explosion rocks Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor
breaking top story urgent

UPDATE: Explosion rocks Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor

An explosion rocked the Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor on Tuesday and registered for miles around.

The blast could be felt at least as far away as Portage, and a plume of red smoke could be seen as far away as Chesterton. People reported that their homes and shops shook, and they said the explosion could be heard as far away as Crown Point and Valparaiso.

Area homeowners said the smoke initially took the shape of a mushroom cloud.

0:38 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Justin Dyer preview

"We have police and fire units on scene at Cleveland-Cliffs assisting other agencies. At this point I don’t have any additional information," Portage Police Chief Michael Candiano said.

United Steelworkers Local 6787 President Pete Trinidad said no one was injured, and he was headed out to the scene to investigate.

The blast took place in a slag pit at the steel mill along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Porter County, he said.

"Fortunately, no one was injured, and everything is under control," he said. "It's being taken care of. There was an explosion, but no one was hurt."

Cleveland-Cliffs spokeswoman Patricia Persico said the blast took place in a slag pit. Steel slag, a molten liquid byproduct of the steelmaking process at integrated mills like Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor, is taken to pits where it solidifies as it cools. 

"There was an incident with the site’s slag pit," she said. "The fire has been extinguished. There are no injuries."

Many people posted photos online of a red plume of smoke hovering over Porter County.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This virtual world has its own crypto where 'land' is worth millions

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts