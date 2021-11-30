UPDATE: Explosion rocks Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor

An explosion rocked the Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor on Tuesday and registered for miles around.

The blast could be felt at least as far away as Portage, and a plume of red smoke could be seen as far away as Chesterton. People reported that their homes and shops shook, and they said the explosion could be heard as far away as Crown Point and Valparaiso.

Area homeowners said the smoke initially took the shape of a mushroom cloud.

"We have police and fire units on scene at Cleveland-Cliffs assisting other agencies. At this point I don’t have any additional information," Portage Police Chief Michael Candiano said.

United Steelworkers Local 6787 President Pete Trinidad said no one was injured, and he was headed out to the scene to investigate.

The blast took place in a slag pit at the steel mill along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Porter County, he said.

"Fortunately, no one was injured, and everything is under control," he said. "It's being taken care of. There was an explosion, but no one was hurt."