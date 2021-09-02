Export Indiana Accelerator Program aims to help businesses reach international market

Indiana Small Business Development Center's Export Indiana Accelerator Program has been helping businesses across the state like Portage-based BNutty reach international markets.

The statewide initiative helps companies based in Indiana come up with export plans to bring their products or services to foreign markets.

“Indiana is committed to creating new opportunities for Hoosier small businesses to sell and export their products in markets around the world,” said David Watkins, Indiana SBDC state director. “The Export Indiana Accelerator Program helps small businesses grow in communities across the state, positioning Hoosier entrepreneurs, innovators and our state for continued success.”

The Indiana SBDC's Export Indiana Accelerator Program is an immersive three-month-long program. Small business owners get guidance, market research and other resources needed to create a ready-to-executive export plan.

This year's participants included BNutty, a woman-owned gourmet peanut butter maker. Based in the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, it sells flavored peanut butters such as toffee, blueberry, cranberry, caramel and white chocolate truffle, including through subscription services.