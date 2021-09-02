 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Export Indiana Accelerator Program aims to help businesses reach international market
urgent

Export Indiana Accelerator Program aims to help businesses reach international market

Export Indiana Accelerator Program aims to help businesses reach international market

BNutty recently completed the Indiana Small Business Development Center's Export Indiana Accelerator Program.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana Small Business Development Center's Export Indiana Accelerator Program has been helping businesses across the state like Portage-based BNutty reach international markets.

The statewide initiative helps companies based in Indiana come up with export plans to bring their products or services to foreign markets.

“Indiana is committed to creating new opportunities for Hoosier small businesses to sell and export their products in markets around the world,” said David Watkins, Indiana SBDC state director. “The Export Indiana Accelerator Program helps small businesses grow in communities across the state, positioning Hoosier entrepreneurs, innovators and our state for continued success.”

The Indiana SBDC's Export Indiana Accelerator Program is an immersive three-month-long program. Small business owners get guidance, market research and other resources needed to create a ready-to-executive export plan.

This year's participants included BNutty, a woman-owned gourmet peanut butter maker. Based in the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, it sells flavored peanut butters such as toffee, blueberry, cranberry, caramel and white chocolate truffle, including through subscription services.

Rensselaer-based Indiana Face Mask also took part. The family-owned company had planned to build a swimming pool filtration manufacturing plant but instead pivoted to using its filtration material to make N95 masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both new and existing exporters can take part in the program. The Indiana Small Business Development Center links companies with export-certified advisers and Indiana State Trade and Export Promotion application assistance. It also offers business management training, foreign market research, regulatory compliance, tax and tariff advice and other services.

For more information, visit isbdc.org/export-indiana-accelerator-program.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Home prices post record gains

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts