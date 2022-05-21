Express Air Coach adding another new O'Hare shuttle service

Express Air Coach will roll out another new bus service from Northwest Indiana to O'Hare International Airport, its second in a few months.

The Lafayette-based bus service has long run a daily route from Purdue University in West Lafayette to O'Hare. It started stopping in Hammond multiple times a day a few years ago and just added shuttle buses from Portage at the end of March.

Now Express Air Coach will run a shuttle bus from Michigan City to O'Hare starting May 27.

“We have been providing shuttle service to O’Hare from Purdue University for 17 years; the time is right to expand our service offering to the residents and visitors of Michigan City, Indiana," Express Air Coach President Paul Davis said. "The Michigan City location extends our recent additions into Northwest Indiana and is a great fit to our operational footprint. We are looking forward to providing a safe, convenient and low-cost option that will deliver you right to your terminal at O’Hare.”

Express Air Coach will pick up and drop off riders at the LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Bureau at 4073 S. Franklin St. in the Marquette Mall in Michigan City.

It also has pickup locations at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 2918 Carlson Drive in Hammond and the Best Western Plus at 6200 Melton Road in Portage.

Service from Michigan City will initially be modest but will be expanded if demand dictates.

"As demand grows, we will expand our schedule accordingly and explore Midway airport as well," Davis said. "The Michigan City area is a great location to launch future service offerings as well. We feel this will be a great option for travelers in Northwest Indiana to get to O’Hare in a convenient, quick, affordable and direct manner without having to deal with airport parking and transfers.”

Customers must make advance registrations online.

Founded in 2004, Express Air Coach runs a growing airport shuttle service as well as charters to tours to customers in Indiana and Illinois. It ferries travelers to O'Hare but not Midway.

For more information or to book a bus, visit expressaircoach.com.

