Express Air Coach launching new O'Hare shuttle service from NWI

Express Air Coach plans to launch a new bus service from Northwest Indiana to O'Hare International Airport.

The Lafayette-based bus service currently runs a daily route from Purdue University in West Lafayette to O'Hare that stops in Hammond multiple times.

Express Air Coach will add service from Portage to O'Hare starting March 29.

“We have been providing shuttle service to O’Hare from Purdue University for 17 years, the time is right to expand our service offering to the residents and visitors of Portage, Indiana," Express Air Coach President Paul Davis said. "We have worked with the city of Portage and Best Western to be able to launch this service. We are looking forward to providing a safe, convenient, and low-cost option that will deliver you right to your terminal at O’Hare.”

The bus services will pick up and drop off riders at the Best Western Plus at 6200 Melton Road in Portage.

The shuttle service will start with a few stops and be ramped up in frequency based on demand. Davis said Express Air Coach plans to "initially offer a modest schedule to determine market demand and the interest in the service."

"As demand grows, we will expand our schedule accordingly," Davis said. "We feel this will be a great option for travelers in Northwest Indiana to get to O’Hare in a convenient, quick, affordable and direct manner without having to deal with airport parking and transfers.”

Express Air Coach was founded in West Lafayette in 2004. It offers airport shuttle services, tours and chartered buses across Indiana and Illinois, first rolling out airport service from the Region to Chicago's busiest airport in 2020.

People have to make reservations and pay in advance to take the bus to O'Hare.

To make a reservation or for more information, visit expressaircoach.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.