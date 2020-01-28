Express closes in River Oaks Center in Calumet City

Express, a fashion retailer catering to young women and men, has shuttered its location at the River Oaks Center in Calumet City.

The clothing store at 125 River Oaks Center Dr. in the River Oaks mall closed for business Sunday but continued to unload fixtures and clothing racks Monday.

Columbus, Ohio-based Express Clothing started out as Limited Express in Chicago's Water Tower Place in 1980. The company sells fashion-forward women's clothes, men's apparel and accessories such as jewelry, sunglasses, belts and handbags, and carries its own line of jeans.

It grew to more than 600 locations worldwide, including at the Southlake Mall in Hobart and the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlet Mall in Michigan City. As of 2017, it employed more than 17,000 people across North America.

But the retailer ran into the same turmoil many have faced in the traditional brick-and-mortar retail industry, with e-commerce upstarts now grabbing more than 10% of the market share. Buying clothing online has proven especially popular with apparel and accessories e-commerce sales projected to grow from $103.66 billion in 2018 to a projected $134.16 billion this year, according to the industry tracking firm eMarketer.