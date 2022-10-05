Factories to open doors for Manufacturing Day

Factories across the country will be throwing open their doors Friday for Manufacturing Day, an annual event that aims to inspire the next generation to consider careers in modern manufacturing.

Morgan Li and Trialco in south suburban Chicago Heights will both host factory tours.

Trialco, an aluminum smelter at 900 E. Lincoln Highway, will invite the public in for a foundry tour, including of its metallurgic lab. Company president Jay Armstrong will give a presentation on aluminum alloys. Students and the general public can see the entire aluminum foundry, the mechanic shop and the maintenance department.

Morgan Li, at 383 E. 16th St. in Chicago Heights, will offer a "peek behind the curtain," with its fabrication operation that makes metal and wood retail displays, cash wraps, hotel beds, casegoods and other products.

The company, which makes fixtures, furniture and graphics for retailers and hospitality firms, will have a factory tour and hiring fair. CEO Andy Rosenband will give a keynote presentation.

The Manufacturing Institute and the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association help stage the national event, which aims to promote manufacturing to students, parents, educators and job seekers. It aims to prod more people toward a career in manufacturing, displaying that modern factory jobs are more high-skilled and less dirty and dangerous than in the past.

Several other Chicagoland companies will participate on Manufacturing Day Friday, including Freedman Seating Company, Trivium Packaging and Valley Fastener Group.

For more information, visit mfgday.com.