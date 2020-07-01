Fair Oaks Farms Adventures, Indiana Beach reopen with COVID-19 precautions

Two popular tourist attractions – one in Northwest Indiana and one often frequented by Northwest Indiana vacationers – have reopened to the public.
People can again tour The Adventures at Fair Oaks Farms, an agritourism destination mainly in Newton County that aims to teach people about modern agricultural practices. And Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park reopened over the past weekend under new ownership after previous owner Apex Parks Group announced in February it would close permanently.
Apex, an amusement park operator that subsequently filed for bankruptcy, sold the 94-year-old water park on Lake Shafer in Monticello, a popular summer getaway for Region residents, to Chicago businessman Gene Staples.
Indiana Beach, known for its "there's more than corn in Indiana" television commercial jingle, is offering season passes and daily tickets. It has scheduled a series of concerts, including a performance by the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band Southern Accents on the Fourth of July that will be followed by a fireworks show.
The water park is doing health and temperature screenings for both employees and visitors. It's taking other steps to try to stop the spread of COVID-19, including encouraging social distancing, placing hand sanitizer around the park, and asking people to wear masks if within 6 feet of anyone outside their group.
Indiana Beach is telling visitors "visiting Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park, you acknowledge that COVID-19 may be present, and you are voluntarily assuming all risks related to exposure to COVID-19" and warning them older adults or those with serious underlying medical conditions are more at risk.
Fair Oaks Farms also is taking additional precautions to limit coronavirus transmission.
"We have been preparing tirelessly to make both your Adventure and Bus Tour trips a safe and healthy experience," Fair Oaks Farms said in a news release. "We have established responsible social distancing for both our buses and interactive areas, have intensified the repeated cleaning and sanitizing of surfaces, are utilizing face masks, as well as other practices to ensure your safety and comfort."
Fair Oaks Farms is requiring tour guests to sign a waiver relinquishing their right to sue if they contract the highly contagious disease there. The agritourism destination just off Interstate 65 at 856 North 600 East in Fair Oaks, which attracted controversy and lawsuits after videos of animal abuse came to light last year, also is mandating that those on the bus tour over the age of 3 wear masks. Masks will be provided to those boarding the bus.
Visitors can again tour The Dairy Adventure, The Pig Adventure and The Crop Adventure, as well stay at the Fairfield by Marriott or dine at Farmhouse Restaurant and Cowfé. They can see calves being born and newborn piglets learning to walk.
Other attractions include an orchard with 6,000 trees and eight varieties of apples and a "Dairycatessen" selling cheese and farm stand produce grown there.
Fair Oaks Farms said it has taken many steps to protect staff and visitors from becoming exposed to COVID-19, including requiring staff members to wear masks.
"All staff members are trained in cleaning and sanitation practices. We will continually monitor best practices in sanitation as outlined by the CDC, evaluate our practices, and keep staff up-to-date," Fair Oaks Farms said in a statement. "All staff members will complete a health check assessment prior to returning to work and before each shift. Should any staff members be exposed to the COVID-19 virus or experience any symptoms, they will follow all self-quarantine guidelines as outlined by the CDC."
The attractions at Fair Oaks Farms will operate at 50% capacity until further notice and observe social distancing of 6 feet.
"All buildings, attractions, and exhibits will be clearly marked with social distancing guidelines and directional arrows," Fair Oaks Farms said in a statement. "We will clean and sanitize gathering areas, commonly touched surfaces, and exhibits regularly. Hand sanitizer will be readily available to staff and visitors at common areas."
Fair Oaks Farms asks anyone recently exposed to coronavirus or showing symptoms like a fever, cough, or shortness of breath to please stay home and skip its Adventure tours for the time being.