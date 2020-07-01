Fair Oaks Farms Adventures, Indiana Beach reopen with COVID-19 precautions

Indiana Beach is telling visitors "visiting Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park, you acknowledge that COVID-19 may be present, and you are voluntarily assuming all risks related to exposure to COVID-19" and warning them older adults or those with serious underlying medical conditions are more at risk.

Fair Oaks Farms also is taking additional precautions to limit coronavirus transmission.

"We have been preparing tirelessly to make both your Adventure and Bus Tour trips a safe and healthy experience," Fair Oaks Farms said in a news release. "We have established responsible social distancing for both our buses and interactive areas, have intensified the repeated cleaning and sanitizing of surfaces, are utilizing face masks, as well as other practices to ensure your safety and comfort."

Fair Oaks Farms is requiring tour guests to sign a waiver relinquishing their right to sue if they contract the highly contagious disease there. The agritourism destination just off Interstate 65 at 856 North 600 East in Fair Oaks, which attracted controversy and lawsuits after videos of animal abuse came to light last year, also is mandating that those on the bus tour over the age of 3 wear masks. Masks will be provided to those boarding the bus.