State leaders so far are staying mum following the release of undercover videos showing animal abuse committed by former Fair Oaks Farms employees and a third-party truck driver at the so-called "Disneyland" of dairy in Newton County.
Spokeswomen for Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is on vacation this week, and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who also serves as Indiana's secretary of agriculture, did not respond Wednesday to requests for comment on the potentially criminal animal cruelty depicted in the videos recorded by Animal Recovery Mission, a Florida-based animal rights group.
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., also declined to comment despite visiting Fair Oaks Farms April 26 as part of his Solutions Tour "for fixing Washington and keeping our economy growing."
That's a contrast to five months ago when Holcomb lauded Fair Oaks Farms owners Mike and Sue McCloskey, in his annual State of the State address to the General Assembly, as an example of how Indiana's geographic location, quality of life and lack of government restrictions are boosting the state's economy.
"Rather than hold them back with high taxes and regulations, we cheer on their success," Holcomb said, pointing to the McCloskeys seated in the House's upper-level gallery as state representatives and senators applauded from the chamber floor.
"They're turning a profit, contributing to their community and they never stop thinking about ways to convert have-nots into haves," the governor said. "Mike and Sue, thank you for planting a field of dreams in Indiana."
In April, Holcomb appointed Sue McCloskey to a four-year term on the board of the directors of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., which works to lure successful companies to the Hoosier State and to support growing Indiana businesses.
"To continue taking Indiana's economy to the next level, we need the experience and perspective of key industry experts like Sue McCloskey," Holcomb said. "She knows firsthand the challenges and opportunities faced by Hoosier entrepreneurs and agriculture businesses."
The Mike McCloskey-led Select Milk Producers Inc. last year was awarded a $1 million IEDC grant to construct a wastewater treatment plant in Fair Oaks to support the operations of a new cheese production facility in Newton County.
An IEDC spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment about the animal abuse incidents.
Mike McCloskey said in a lengthy statement following release of the videos that he was "disgusted," and takes "full responsibility for the actions seen in the footage."
"It goes against everything that we stand for in regards to responsible cow care and comfort. The employees featured in the video exercised a complete and total disregard for the documented training that all employees go through to ensure the comfort, safety and well-being of our animals," he said.
Former state Sen. Brandt Hershman, R-Buck Creek, said he's confident Fair Oaks will follow through on McCloskey's pledge to implement "more thorough monitoring and training so that this abuse can never happen again."
"Mike McCloskey is one of the most dedicated and honorable people I know," Hershman said. "I can guarantee you he is sick at heart about this."
State campaign finance records show the McCloskeys intermittently have donated to candidates of both political parties, most recently giving $1,000 to Republican Sue Ellspermann in her successful 2012 bid for lieutenant governor.