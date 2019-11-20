People can learn how to exercise with no gym membership, eat healthily and stay healthy with congestive health failure at an event in Gary Saturday.
The Julius Hill Congestive Heart Failure Foundation will host a Fall Self-Care, Health and Fitness Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the First AME Church Baber Youth Center at 2045 Massachusetts St. in Gary.
The nonprofit is run by the family of Julius Hill, a late Gary resident who founded the Elka Child Educational Center daycare in Gary in 1972 and The Melmedica Foundation to help children with disabilities in the early 1990s. He died from congestive heart failure last year, and his family started the foundation to raise awareness about the deadly disease and how to avoid it.
The event Saturday will feature fitness instructors show how people can do exercises at home like cardio, stretching and band resistance workouts during the fall and wintertime. It will be followed with an interactive conversation with Dr. Janet Seabrook of Community Health Network about how to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Then N'joy Eats and Prep will do demonstrations on how to prep healthy meals.
"This event will educate the community on the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and how to be consistent with maintaining your health," said his granddaughter Ashley Eaves, founder of the Julius Hill Congestive Heart Failure Foundation. "If you're struggling to maintain your health, you can get back on track and work out at home if you don't have a gym membership."
The event costs $10 and includes a swag bag with freebies from Fre Skin Care, Eden Body Works, Target and other businesses.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/JuliusHillFoundationInc or at the door.