Familiar face returns as Jewel-Osco president

Jewel-Osco recently named a new president, its third since Doug Cygan died unexpectedly in 2018.
Supermarket industry veteran Mike Withers has taken the reigns of the iconic Chicagoland grocery chain after President Paul Gossett quietly left the company after just little more than a year in the executive role without any formal announcement from the company. It's the fourth time a new leader has taken over the enduring Chicago retailer since 2017.
"Last fall Paul Gossett left the company to pursue other opportunities," Jewel-Osco spokeswoman Mary Frances Trucco said. "At that time Mike Withers, who served as president of Jewel-Osco from 2014-2017, rejoined our team."
Withers, who started his grocery career as a courtesy clerk with Jewel-Osco parent company Albertsons in 1976, had been serving as the supermarket company's executive vice president of east operations. He's worked in various roles in the supermarket business in Washington, Florida, Montana, and North Dakota over the years, serving as Albertson's president of marketing and merchandising for the Florida and Southern divisions, and president of the Southern and Jewel-Osco divisions.
He's again overseeing Jewel-Osco's more than 180 locations across Chicagoland, including in Chesterton, Dyer, Crown Point and Munster. The 121-year-old supermarket chain employs more than 31,000 people.
In recent years, it has faced increased competition from many retailers, including Whole Foods, Aldi, Trader Joe's and Mariano's, as well as from meal kits and the growing number of non-traditional retailers carrying select grocery items, such as dollar stores and big-box stores.