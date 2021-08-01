Family and tradition

Oscar and Maria Martinez started their climb to the top of the tortilla ladder in 1975. By then, Oscar had worked in a tortilla factory in East Chicago before delivering tortillas to area markets for five years.
Finally, with Maria's support, he decided to make and sell his own tortillas. That's when Tortillas Nuevo Leon was born, and now the Martinezes are being inducted into the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame.
Martinez and his wife were both born and raised in the Nuevo Leon state of Mexico. Oscar's father, Elias, worked in the steel mill when he brought his oldest child and only son to East Chicago in 1957. Oscar was just 16, and, after attending school for a couple of years, he went to work at the tortilla factory.
After 14 years of making them, Oscar quit and started his own business delivering the tortillas. He was one of four or five drivers for the next five years, when he decided he could make better flour and corn tortillas and deliver them to the same people he'd had as clients for his delivery service.
With Maria's support, Oscar got a loan to buy the equipment he needed to make the tortillas. He used the recipe he got from his previous tortilla-making experience for the corn variety, and Maria got her mother's recipe for flour tortillas. They chose the name of their home state in Mexico as the brand name for their tortillas.
"We did the cooking from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. each day. Then I would sleep for a couple of hours and deliver them to the stores," Oscar said. "I went to the big stores that didn't have them. Every day we would make a lot and deliver them."
He said some stores didn't even know what tortillas were, or what they were used for, so he offered to leave a few for the store to see if the customers were interested. Usually they were sold out by the next day, and he would leave a few more. Gradually the business grew.
By 1994 people were also asking for tortilla chips, so Oscar got a machine to make them too. The family was making and selling 100,000 tortillas a day and then 200,000. They tried to offer a variety of salsa dips imported from Mexico, but Oscar said the trucks were often stopped and held at the border until salsa reached its expiration date.
The couple had six children, including two sets of twins, and half of the second generation began working at the factory with their parents in 1990. Jaime and Jesus, one set of twins, joined the business along with Olga, who is the twin of Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez. The three helped expand the product line and distribution network.
Oscar retired in 2005, and his wife two years later, leaving the trio of offspring in charge, with Jesus as president, Jaime as vice president and Olga as office manager. In 2008 the company moved into a bigger facility in Hammond and updated its equipment to increase the overall capacity to meet customer demand.
"When we started, we were mostly a local business, but, when we took over in 2005, we started to go more national, and now we're in 28 states and Canada," Jesus said.
With new packaging equipment, the business went from 200,000 tortillas a day to about a million, and from seven or eight employees to 35 or 40.
"As kids we were there helping and doing what we could, from cleaning the equipment to cleaning the bathrooms," Jesus said. "It's something we learned early, and some of us joined the business and others went on to be successful in other things."
Of the success of the business, Maria said, "I'm grateful to God that the kids did not have to suffer. Whatever they needed, we were able to give them. It was a lot of work between my husband and myself, but it was worth it."
Of the Hall of Fame induction, she said, "We never expected this. It was a great surprise when the kids told us. We are so grateful."
Strack and Van Til stores were among the first to sign on to receive the Martinez's tortillas, and Dave Wilkinson, Strack's chief operating officer, said, "They've always provided a high quality product at a very reasonable price."
"They've served Strack and Van Til very well, and they are very worthy of the Hall of Fame," Wilkinson said. "I can't remember a time when they weren't in our stores, and I've been here 50 years. We look forward to 50 more years of service and quality products."