Family and tradition

"When we started, we were mostly a local business, but, when we took over in 2005, we started to go more national, and now we're in 28 states and Canada," Jesus said.

With new packaging equipment, the business went from 200,000 tortillas a day to about a million, and from seven or eight employees to 35 or 40.

"As kids we were there helping and doing what we could, from cleaning the equipment to cleaning the bathrooms," Jesus said. "It's something we learned early, and some of us joined the business and others went on to be successful in other things."

Of the success of the business, Maria said, "I'm grateful to God that the kids did not have to suffer. Whatever they needed, we were able to give them. It was a lot of work between my husband and myself, but it was worth it."

Of the Hall of Fame induction, she said, "We never expected this. It was a great surprise when the kids told us. We are so grateful."

Strack and Van Til stores were among the first to sign on to receive the Martinez's tortillas, and Dave Wilkinson, Strack's chief operating officer, said, "They've always provided a high quality product at a very reasonable price."

"They've served Strack and Van Til very well, and they are very worthy of the Hall of Fame," Wilkinson said. "I can't remember a time when they weren't in our stores, and I've been here 50 years. We look forward to 50 more years of service and quality products."

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0