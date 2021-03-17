Family Express acquires six Freedom Oil stores, another station in McCordsville

Valparaiso-based Family Express is expanding across Indiana again.
The convenience store chain acquired six Freedom Oil gas stations in Kosciusko and Marshall counties, as well as a convenience store in McCordsville in central Indiana in a separate purchase. The terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Leesburg-based Freedom Oil had run the gas stations near Warsaw, the orthopedic capital of the world, for nearly two decades. The company started in July 2002 after the Cobb family bought four locations from Gast Fuel and Oil.
“When our family came to Warsaw in 2002 to purchase four gas stations, I couldn’t have imagined how we would have not only turned them into the new, updated stores they are now, but how this community would have welcomed our business and our family in such an inviting and caring way,” said Greg Cobb, owner of Freedom Oil, LLC. “Though we may be stepping away from the convenience store business, we have made Warsaw our home and will remain active members of the community to give back some of what each and every person who has come into our stores these last 19 years have given to us.”
Family Express, which was started on Christmas Day in 1975, will end up with more than 80 locations across the state.
“Turning over the Freedom Express stores to another family-owned and operated business not only lets me know that the stores will be taken care of, but the community as well,” Cobb said. “Seeing the Family Express operation and knowing Gus Olympidis, the customers of Freedom Express will be very impressed with the quality and service they will be receiving at the newly branded stores in the late spring.”
Olympidis said it was a good progression that would help geographically connect Family Express's Mishawaka and Plymouth markets.
"Family Express is a good community with a thriving economy," he said. "We're happy to be there and happy to do it. The relationship we've had over the years was a major factor in their decision. They trusted someone that shared their values. This is a rare case for us where the customer service is already to our standards."
Family Express will invest to bring the physical stores up to its company standards, including by tearing an older, smaller one down and rebuilding it and entirely gutting another for extensive renovations.
"Some of the stores are relatively new that would lend themselves to rebranding," Olympidis said. "Others need major redevelopment to the standards that would make rebranding meaningful. A brand is a promise. It's not a sign, not a logo, not a color. There is a Family Express experience, and we need to be rather deliberate in the process of retooling the stores."
Family Express plans to broaden the selection to include its signature items like milk, bacon, square doughnuts and Cravin's to-order food service. The renovations should take three to six months.
The company expects to offer jobs to Freedom Oil employees, likely around 60.
Olympidis expects to hire more people at four of the six stores, as food service will be added.
"A cool feature to a situation like this the employees will be pivoting from having little benefits to a full array of benefits," he said. "Small family-owned places can't always offer that. Now they have an opportunity to get benefits and improve their pay."