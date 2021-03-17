Family Express acquires six Freedom Oil stores, another station in McCordsville

Valparaiso-based Family Express is expanding across Indiana again.

The convenience store chain acquired six Freedom Oil gas stations in Kosciusko and Marshall counties, as well as a convenience store in McCordsville in central Indiana in a separate purchase. The terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Leesburg-based Freedom Oil had run the gas stations near Warsaw, the orthopedic capital of the world, for nearly two decades. The company started in July 2002 after the Cobb family bought four locations from Gast Fuel and Oil.

“When our family came to Warsaw in 2002 to purchase four gas stations, I couldn’t have imagined how we would have not only turned them into the new, updated stores they are now, but how this community would have welcomed our business and our family in such an inviting and caring way,” said Greg Cobb, owner of Freedom Oil, LLC. “Though we may be stepping away from the convenience store business, we have made Warsaw our home and will remain active members of the community to give back some of what each and every person who has come into our stores these last 19 years have given to us.”

Family Express, which was started on Christmas Day in 1975, will end up with more than 80 locations across the state.