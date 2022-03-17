 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Family Express convenience store chain donating 10% of purchases to Ukraine

Family Express convenience store chain donating 10% of purchases to Ukraine

Family Express is shown.

 Provided

Family Express, the Valparaiso-based chain of convenience stores, is raising money to help the people of Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

The chain of more than 80 gas stations and convenience stores across Northern Indiana and north-central Indiana is donating 10% of all profits from sales of its Java Wave, Beverage Bay and Cravin's Bakery products through the end of March to help Ukrainians fight for their freedom.

Family Express also baked limited-edition Ukraine flag and heart cookies in the country's blue and yellow colors in a display of solidarity.

"I have always felt that Freedom is perishable, especially if it is not appreciated. The tragedy in Ukraine has kindled a vivid reminder that freedom should never be taken for granted," owner Gus Olympidis said. "The Family Express fundraising initiative for Ukraine is giving us a chance to do something. Our effort is equally designed to remind us of the treasure that America is, as much as it is a lending hand to those in Ukraine that are enduring the consequences of fascist totalitarianism."

