Family Express fined $11,625 for safety violations at Valpo bakery

Family Express was fined $11,625 for safety violations at its Valparaiso bakery.

The Indiana Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration imposed the fine after inspectors found safety hazards, including a missing protective guard and electric panels that were not labeled as high voltage, at the baking facility at 213 Ind. 49, which produces muffins, donuts and other baked goods for Family Express convenience stores across the state.

State inspectors examined workplace safety there between Nov. 20 of last year and Jan. 8.

Family Express founder and CEO Gus Olympidis said it was the first time the Valparaiso-based convenience store chain, which has 75 locations across the state, had ever been fined by the state.

"This is the first time ever for us," he said. "We were taken aback. The report is asserting we need to train workers on equipment we've trained them on, and install a guard over a piece of baking equipment. We found out this particular guard doesn't exist in North America but we're having it manufactured. It doesn't exist in North America and we have to go to Europe to get it installed."

"Hopefully, we can be a model for other bakers," he said. "We don't know what else to do. We take this very seriously."