Family Express individually packaging all doughnuts because of COVID-19, starts making square muffins

Family Express is now individually wrapping all its doughnuts and rolling out square muffins that fit the plastic wrappers so customers will feel safer grabbing its fresh baked goods.
The company recently opened a multimillion-dollar state-of-the-art bakery in Valparaiso where it has started to wrap each doughnut as it comes off the assembly line.
"We're adjusting our model to the reality of the consumer not trusting an open case product," President and CEO Gus Olympidis said. "We're faced with the necessity to reinvent ourselves. Fortunately we have the automated capability to wrap our products."
The wrapping also extends the shelf life of the donuts.
"It's amazing what necessity will do for invention," Olympidis said. "We're retooling and rolling out an exciting new product line."
Olympidis said the baked goods wrappings may become a permanent fixture at Family Express stores given that the coronavirus has been passed on by so many asymptomatic people, and customers are more aware of how germs are spreading.
"You traditionally get a product from an open case, but we have to look at the future of the baking business," he said. "Why would you even trust a self-service doughnut shop case that could be breathed upon and touched by various nameless people. People might not want to take that chance so we are completely retooling our operations to a packaged environment. With the virus, the world is moving toward packaged goods. It could be a permanent reality in this environment."
Family Express is exploring additional packaging operations and automating production to the point where people never have to handle the donuts, such as by placing them into six packs.
"Consumer preference is like an election," Olympidis said. "We want to be in tune with the public and offer them protection with these products."
The gas station and convenience store chain, based in Valparaiso with 75 locations across Indiana, has installed hand sanitizer stations, dispensers of disposable wax tissues that allow customers to avoid directly touching any hard surfaces, and protective plastic shields that separate customers from cashiers. Family Express is taking the temperature of employees to make sure it's safe for them to work and is now starting to provide them with masks.
Family Express also recently donated hundreds of donuts to front-line health care workers in the coronavirus fight.
Longtime customer Jeremy Reczuch often buys donuts for his wife and fellow nurses on her shift at LaPorte Hospital. He asked if he could get a discount for 40 dozen to help them through the slog of treating all the coronavirus patients and the company donated 480 donuts for the entire staff.
"They called me in a few hours later and said they wanted to donate them for free," he said. "How freaking cool is that? So last night after work I got to play Santa."
Olympidis said Family Express wants to help out beleaguered health care workers in their time of need.
“It is the least we can do," he said. "Our gratitude for all that they do for all of us, will last long after COVID-19 is a distant memory."
