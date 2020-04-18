Family Express individually packaging all doughnuts because of COVID-19, starts making square muffins

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Family Express is now individually wrapping all its doughnuts and rolling out square muffins that fit the plastic wrappers so customers will feel safer grabbing its fresh baked goods.

The company recently opened a multimillion-dollar state-of-the-art bakery in Valparaiso where it has started to wrap each doughnut as it comes off the assembly line.

"We're adjusting our model to the reality of the consumer not trusting an open case product," President and CEO Gus Olympidis said. "We're faced with the necessity to reinvent ourselves. Fortunately we have the automated capability to wrap our products."

The wrapping also extends the shelf life of the donuts.

"It's amazing what necessity will do for invention," Olympidis said. "We're retooling and rolling out an exciting new product line."

Olympidis said the baked goods wrappings may become a permanent fixture at Family Express stores given that the coronavirus has been passed on by so many asymptomatic people, and customers are more aware of how germs are spreading.