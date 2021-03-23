Family Express letting people order food right at the gas pumps

Olympidis wants to make it easier for people to buy Cravin's food while they're on the go. So they will have the option of doing so at the pump while they are filling up their tank at the roughly third of Family Express locations that currently offer Cravin's food service.

"We're in the final stages of letting customers order food at the pump, to eliminate friction to the customers," he said. "Customers ask why they're asking for my card again when they just paid, and it's a fair question. It's already available at two stores and in the relatively final stages of beta testing. It's been working wonderfully. It's kind of a big deal for a company as small as ours to be able to offer this technology."

Olympidis said it will make it more convenient to order food and reduce wait times, so the food can be prepared while the customer is still pumping gas and people can skip the lines inside the store.

"We might let people come in and pick up their order or bring it out to them at the pump," he said. "We have to see what works most smoothly."

Family Express also plans to offer customers car washes at the pump that can be redeemed at other nearby Family Express locations, even if that particular store doesn't have a car wash.