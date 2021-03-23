Family Express letting people order food right at the gas pumps

Family Express, the Valparaiso-based chain of convenience stores and gas stations, is investing in new technology at its gas pumps.
The retailer is rolling out a system that allows customers to order made-to-order food from Family Express's Cravin's restaurants right at the pump, as well as car washes at other nearby Family Express locations if that store doesn't have a car wash. It also has installed Fiserv's TransArmor data protection system to safeguard consumer's personal data when they swipe their credit cards at the pumps.
"The technology at the pump is a big deal," Family Express Founder, President and CEO Gus Olympidis said. "We're a small company that's able to facilitate superior technology in our space that would prevent a major data breach. It essentially fragments the credit card information so if hackers access one card all they have is that individual transaction, not the total deck with everyone's credit card information. You can use your credit card with a level of security that is unsurpassed in North America.
"Most customers won't even know it's there but it provides a subliminal benefit that hackers won't be able to access their private information. Protecting consumer information from being penetrated is a huge concern for merchants, and you constantly have to stay a step or two ahead of the bad guys."
Family Express, which has 80 locations across the state of Indiana, has long been known for fresh food like square donuts, milk, bacon and salads that many other convenience store brands usually don't offer. In recent years it has been bulking up its in-store Cravin's restaurants that offer freshly made food like pizza, chicken wings and soft pretzels.
Olympidis wants to make it easier for people to buy Cravin's food while they're on the go. So they will have the option of doing so at the pump while they are filling up their tank at the roughly third of Family Express locations that currently offer Cravin's food service.
"We're in the final stages of letting customers order food at the pump, to eliminate friction to the customers," he said. "Customers ask why they're asking for my card again when they just paid, and it's a fair question. It's already available at two stores and in the relatively final stages of beta testing. It's been working wonderfully. It's kind of a big deal for a company as small as ours to be able to offer this technology."
Olympidis said it will make it more convenient to order food and reduce wait times, so the food can be prepared while the customer is still pumping gas and people can skip the lines inside the store.
"We might let people come in and pick up their order or bring it out to them at the pump," he said. "We have to see what works most smoothly."
Family Express also plans to offer customers car washes at the pump that can be redeemed at other nearby Family Express locations, even if that particular store doesn't have a car wash.
"It can't be a half hour out of their way because that wouldn't make sense," he said. "But we want to facilitate car washes and will be very aggressive in planning them. We have several more in the pipeline. We want to make everything as friction-less for our consumer as possible. It's about reducing friction, so they can do these things right from the pump."