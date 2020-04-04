Family Express puts disposable tissues everywhere so customers don't have to touch anything

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 1 million worldwide, Family Express is taking precautions that might have seemed fussily germophobic just a few months ago.

The Valparaiso-based convenience store chain, which operates 75 stores across the state of Indiana, has been installing dispensers of disposable wax tissue in its stores so people don't have to touch any hard surfaces. The goal is to keep people from passing on germs by directly touching gas pumps, gas nozzles, PIN pads, touch screens, door handles, refrigerator handles, coffee machines, ATMs or any other surface in the store.

"We have sought to create the most fortified open retail environment in the U.S. with these initiatives," President and CEO Gus Olympidis said.

The chain already installed hand sanitizer stations throughout its stores, put in protective shields made by Portage-based Konrady Plastics to separate customers from cashiers, and started taking the temperature of all its employees when they report to work for the beginning of their shift. They are sent home if the temperature is high.

The company reached out to Wegener Steel/Fabrication in Valparaiso to make the wax tissue dispensers, which are place by doors, gas pumps and coffee machines.