 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family Express rolls out new bean-to-cup coffee machines and tea from Four Seasons Hotels
urgent

Family Express rolls out new bean-to-cup coffee machines and tea from Four Seasons Hotels

{{featured_button_text}}
Family Express rolls out new coffee machines and tea from Four Seasons Hotels

Family Express is installing new coffee machines that offer 12 hot and 12 iced flavors.

 Joseph S. Pete

Family Express hopes to give a jolt to consumers grabbing a cup of java.

Those seeking their caffeine fix at Family Express won't have to worry about how long the coffee pot has been sitting out on the heater. Instead, they'll be able to freshly brew their own cup with a press of a touchscreen.

The Valparaiso-based company is rolling out new Franke Coffee Systems automatic bean-to-cup machines that can make 12 flavors of hot coffee and 12 flavors of iced coffee. The machines grind and brew the cup from different Arabica Beans in front of the customer.

“We wanted to deliver a superior quality drink to our valued customers, but we also wanted a large screen in order to tell the story and the ability to execute with minimal friction of only two touches," President and CEO Gus Olympidis said. "Franke Coffee System technology offered the only platform in the bean-to-cup space that could deliver all three objectives.”

Family Express, which was founded by Olympidis 46 years ago, also partnered with the Metropolitan Tea Co. to offer Metz Luxury Tea.

The Metropolitan Tea Company refines, blends and packs luxury and premium teas for cafes, restaurants and other clients around the world, marketing itself as "a pillar of the global luxury tea market for decades."

“Our goal was to distance our tea offering from the ordinary convenience store experience. Metz Luxury Tea is the preferred tea brand at Four Seasons Hotels,” said Ryan Fasel, director of marketing for Family Express. “Everything in our hot dispensed lineup breathes the essence of quality and we wanted a tea option that communicated our difference in the marketplace.”

Family Express has multiple locations all across Northwest Indiana, including in Valparaiso, Chesterton, Portage, Burns Harbor, Michigan City, LaPorte, Highland, Griffith, St. John, Lowell, Crown Point, Merrillville, Hobart and Winfield.

Here's a look at some of the best-selling doughnuts at 11 Region bakeries:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts