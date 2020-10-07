Family Express rolls out new bean-to-cup coffee machines and tea from Four Seasons Hotels

Family Express hopes to give a jolt to consumers grabbing a cup of java.

Those seeking their caffeine fix at Family Express won't have to worry about how long the coffee pot has been sitting out on the heater. Instead, they'll be able to freshly brew their own cup with a press of a touchscreen.

The Valparaiso-based company is rolling out new Franke Coffee Systems automatic bean-to-cup machines that can make 12 flavors of hot coffee and 12 flavors of iced coffee. The machines grind and brew the cup from different Arabica Beans in front of the customer.

“We wanted to deliver a superior quality drink to our valued customers, but we also wanted a large screen in order to tell the story and the ability to execute with minimal friction of only two touches," President and CEO Gus Olympidis said. "Franke Coffee System technology offered the only platform in the bean-to-cup space that could deliver all three objectives.”

Family Express, which was founded by Olympidis 46 years ago, also partnered with the Metropolitan Tea Co. to offer Metz Luxury Tea.