Family owned construction company donates to Food Bank

MERRILLVILLE — The need to feed more individuals in Northwest Indiana increased significantly in 2020 due to COVID-19 issues, Allyson Vaulx said.
The need in 2021 doesn't appear to be decreasing, according to Vaulx, vice president of development and communications for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
That's why a $10,000 donation made to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana by an area construction company is so important.
"We saw a 60% increase in demand in 2020 so we had to increase our services," Vaulx said. "The demand is still there and we will continue to try and service the demand in 2021."
The donation to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana was made Wednesday by brothers John Hasse and Bill Hasse, co-owners of Hasse Construction, a 100-year old business based in Calumet City and Munster.
"How much more basic do you get than food?" John Hasse said.
He said he was initially inspired to donate money earlier this summer when driving to one of his company's construction sites on Guthrie Street in East Chicago. He said he drove by a church that listed free meals on Sunday and he figured there must be a huge need in the community.
Hasse said he wasn't sure where to donate money and ended up connecting with Vaulx from the food bank.
"I just wanted to do something," he said.
The initial donation last summer was $5,000 and that money went to augment two of the food bank's programs, Vaulx said.
"We were able to use it for our mobile market and pop-up luncheons," Vaulx said.
The food bank this past year served its highest number of families.
"We distributed 11 million pounds of food, or 9 million meals, in 2020," Vaulx said.
That number compares to 6 million pounds in 2019, which had previously been a record year, Vaulx said.
The food bank has just this year, in its planning, started a new program in hopes of better maintaining the anticipated increased need.
"(The need for food) is not going away," Vaulx said.
The food bank has also paired up with other food-providing agencies in the area to form the Northwest Indiana Hunger Coalition.
"In 2021 we will unify our efforts," Vaulx said.
Vaulx said the food bank is in dire need of more volunteers to do all the packing of food items.
From April through the end of December, the food bank was assisted by Indiana National Guard members.
"They just left and now we are relying heavily on volunteers," Vaulx said.
The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has been providing food assistance to individuals and families in need since 1982, and is the only food bank serving Lake and Porter counties.
The idea for the Food Bank in Northwest Indiana was born in 1981 when two local United Way and steelworker representatives at a conference in Indianapolis learned about how a food bank could positively impact a community. They were so inspired that they brought the idea back home to the Region and, within a year, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana was established.
Those wanting to volunteer for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana can go to its website: www.foodbanknwi.org/volunteer.
