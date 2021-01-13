Family owned construction company donates to Food Bank

MERRILLVILLE — The need to feed more individuals in Northwest Indiana increased significantly in 2020 due to COVID-19 issues, Allyson Vaulx said.

The need in 2021 doesn't appear to be decreasing, according to Vaulx, vice president of development and communications for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

That's why a $10,000 donation made to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana by an area construction company is so important.

"We saw a 60% increase in demand in 2020 so we had to increase our services," Vaulx said. "The demand is still there and we will continue to try and service the demand in 2021."

The donation to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana was made Wednesday by brothers John Hasse and Bill Hasse, co-owners of Hasse Construction, a 100-year old business based in Calumet City and Munster.

"How much more basic do you get than food?" John Hasse said.

He said he was initially inspired to donate money earlier this summer when driving to one of his company's construction sites on Guthrie Street in East Chicago. He said he drove by a church that listed free meals on Sunday and he figured there must be a huge need in the community.