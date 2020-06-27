Family searches for missing woman after police find her shoe

"I don't believe she knew where she was going," Seals said. "There was a lot of rain that week. We don't know if she fell or hurt herself. We don't know what happened."

Glover, who walks with a limp, is on medication and requires attention for different medical issues.

"The family searches for her every day," Seals said. "We love Dushawna. We want her back home. We need her back home."

Family fanned out across Gary Saturday, going door-to-door and passing out missing person fliers in the Park West apartment complex and other areas across the Steel City. They got a few tips from people who may have seen her, including from a man who thought he saw a woman matching her description getting into a red pickup truck at 24th Ave and Burr Street sometime in the past few days.

Seals said the family doesn't know how good the leads are but will turn them over to detectives to pursue further.

"If someone does see her, please call 911 or the Griffith Police Department while keeping an eye on her," Seals said. "Our family is devastated about this. We'll do whatever it takes. We hired a private investigator and are doing everything possible to find her whether she's alive or — I hate to say it — not alive."