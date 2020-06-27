Family searches for missing woman after police find her shoe

GARY — After police recovered one of her shoes in a marsh, family members continued to search for a missing woman with mental disabilities who was last seen more than a month ago.
More than 20 people gathered Saturday morning at the Pilot Travel Center on Burr Street in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood to look for Dushawna Glover. Glover, who is developmentally disabled with the mental capacity of a 7-year-old, was last seen walking away from her group home at 35th and Cline avenues in Griffith just before 6 a.m. May 16, according to the Griffith Police Department.
"We're doing our best keeping hope and faith that she's out there somewhere," her niece, Vetrice Seals, said. "This has been very hard on the family. We don't have any closure. It's hard for us to move on with our daily lives when a loved one is out there. It's unsettling and confusing."
A Silver Alert was issued in mid-May for Glover, who is described as a 5-foot-4, 49-year-old African American woman who weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue-and-white camouflage sweatshirt over a pink T-shirt, blue jeans, black socks and white Puma open-toe sandals.
She lived in an assisted living home in Griffith managed by Tradewinds. Police obtained security footage of her by Bill's Produce near her home and later turned up one of her shoes in a swampy area nearby.
"I don't believe she knew where she was going," Seals said. "There was a lot of rain that week. We don't know if she fell or hurt herself. We don't know what happened."
Glover, who walks with a limp, is on medication and requires attention for different medical issues.
"The family searches for her every day," Seals said. "We love Dushawna. We want her back home. We need her back home."
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Dyer Police Department Officer Matthew Voss on patrolling with heart
Family fanned out across Gary Saturday, going door-to-door and passing out missing person fliers in the Park West apartment complex and other areas across the Steel City. They got a few tips from people who may have seen her, including from a man who thought he saw a woman matching her description getting into a red pickup truck at 24th Ave and Burr Street sometime in the past few days.
Seals said the family doesn't know how good the leads are but will turn them over to detectives to pursue further.
"If someone does see her, please call 911 or the Griffith Police Department while keeping an eye on her," Seals said. "Our family is devastated about this. We'll do whatever it takes. We hired a private investigator and are doing everything possible to find her whether she's alive or — I hate to say it — not alive."
The family plans to coordinate larger search parties in the future in which the public can participate. Follow Vetrice Seals on Facebook or Instagram for updates.
If you see Glover or anyone matching her description, call police at 911 or 219 576-6552.
