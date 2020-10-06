 Skip to main content
Family Video closing 200 stores, including Dyer and Valparaiso
Family Video closing 200 stores, including Dyer and Valparaiso

Family Video closing 200 stores, including Dyer and Valparaiso

Family Video is closing stores in Dyer and Valparaiso.

 Joseph S. Pete

If it's been awhile since you popped in a DVD instead of flipping on Netflix or Hulu, you're not alone.

In an era in which so many streaming services have popped up where people can watch an endless array of movies without ever having to leave their home, the video store business faces a dire fate.

Family Video, the Glenview, Illinois-based company that's now the largest video store chain left in the United States, is closing 200 locations across the country this month. The Family Video at 1440 Sheffield Ave. in Dyer closed on Friday. The Family Video at 2502 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso will close this Friday after an "everything must go" liquidation sale.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the demise of the movie rental business, despite Family Video's efforts to stay alive by bulking up its video game offerings, opening Marco's Pizza pizzerias in many of its stores, and selling CBD.

Family Video, which also recently closed its Griffith location on 45th Street to make way for a new Family Express convenience store, had 700 stores around the country as recently as 2018.

The video store chain, which offers a wide array of new releases and classic DVDs, will be left with just over 300 stores, mostly in the Midwest, after the latest wave of closures.

"You may have heard that we're closing select locations ... it's true," Family Video said in a statement. "We've enjoyed serving so many communities over the years, but recent events have caused us to make some tough business decisions."

Family Video's last remaining Region locations are in Highland, Hobart and LaPorte. 

It's down to just 27 stores in Indiana and 32 in Illinois, including one in Homewood.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

