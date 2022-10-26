Farewell blast furnaces: ArcelorMittal breaks ground on $1.8 billion decarbonization project

ArcelorMittal North America, now headquartered in Schererville, recently broke ground on a $1.8 billion decarbonization project at its Dofasco plant in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

The steelmaker is partnering with the governments of Canada and Ontario on the project, which it said will help it meet its goal of reducing carbon intensity by 25% by 2030.

“This project will transform how we make steel in Hamilton by introducing coal-free, lower-carbon technologies. It will enable us to make significant progress this decade, reduce our emissions in Hamilton by approximately 60% and lay strong foundations for near-zero steelmaking,” Chairman Lakshmi Mittal said. “It will also ensure that Hamilton’s rich history of steelmaking endures, and that ArcelorMittal Dofasco is able to produce the advanced steel solutions Canada needs to support its own vision of transitioning to a net zero economy.”

Canada contributed $400 million to the project and Ontario $500 million. ArcelorMittal said such support is needed to help heavy industry do its part in limiting the average global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees.

“ArcelorMittal Dofasco’s steel plant is not just a cornerstone of the Canadian economy and the Hamilton community — it’s an example to the world of what clean innovation will look like. By investing in ArcelorMittal Dofasco’s project to produce clean steel, we’re investing in the future of this plant and this industry,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference. “Together, we’re delivering real results: good, middle-class jobs, a strong economy, and clean air for today and generations to come.”

ArcelorMittal will transform the mill, one of the few it kept in North America when it sold most of its assets to Cleveland-Cliffs, to reduced iron-electric arc furnace steelmaking.

It will no longer operate as an integrated mill that burns coke, a purified form of coal in blast furnaces. Instead, it will install a 2.5 million ton direct reduced iron furnace that will initially use natural gas but be able to convert to hydrogen in the future.

The steel mill currently has three blast furnaces.

“ArcelorMittal’s ambition is to lead the decarbonization of the steel industry. Steel is a critical material that will sit at the heart of a decarbonized economy. It is a vital material for the renewable energy infrastructure, the electric vehicles and the low-carbon buildings that will build our zero-carbon world,” ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal said. “The scale of this opportunity is significant, and we want to ensure that we can meet the demand this opportunity will bring with growing volumes of increasingly lower-carbon steel.”

A DRI plant will be built on the site of the decommissioned coke plant at ArcelorMittal Dofasco.

ArcelorMittal said the mill will have a much lower carbon footprint. It could be a template for global change in how steel is made, Mittal said.

“This groundbreaking at ArcelorMittal Dofasco is a very significant day for ArcelorMittal’s journey to near-zero steelmaking. It shows what is possible as a result of partnership, trust and understanding,” Mittal said. “For a hard-to-abate sector like steel I hope what we have achieved here in Canada can help to accelerate the development of the conditions required for decarbonizing steel globally.”