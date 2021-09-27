Farm to table: Anne Massie is dedicated to growing food that heals

Through the NWI Food Council and her farm, Massie partners with several organizations in the region, including Lake County Eats Local, the No Kid Hungry program, FAITH Farms and Harmony Fridge and the Hoosier Young Farmers Coalition.

As one of the most financially risky and physically taxing careers a person can choose, farming has been challenging, Massie says.

“When you do not come from a farming family or generational farm, there is an almost incomprehensible number of learning curves to scale,” she said.

As if this wasn’t enough, Massie became pregnant her first year farming — a wonderful surprise, she notes — and found herself learning how to farm while raising a newborn alongside their older daughter.

“Balancing motherhood and my new career as a farmer, as well as leading a startup non-profit dedicated to local food in Northwest Indiana, has led to some very exhausting summer months,” Massie said. “Carrying a baby on my back while running to get carrots harvested and washed in time for market in 90-degree weather and breathlessly answering calls about grants … some days it’s absolute chaos.”

However, she says she knows there is always a lot of heavy lifting at the beginning of any venture and knows her future is bright.