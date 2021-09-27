Farm to table: Anne Massie is dedicated to growing food that heals

Just a couple miles from the iconic Crown Point square is an 11-acre farm that is working to build a better food system that is both resilient and just.
It’s where owner Anne Massie, 35, not only makes her home, but where she also works to develop initiatives that encourage the community to make local food a priority.
“I am determined to create a farm and build a nonprofit organization that will not only take care of our own children and their future, but will be part of the larger role that regenerative agriculture has in healing the earth, our community and our bodies,” she said.
The journey toward these goals hasn’t been easy.
After graduating from Kalamazoo College in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, Spanish and philosophy, Massie and her soon-to-be husband, Ben, struggled to make ends meet.
She volunteered at farmers markets while working a minimum wage job, wondering if she had made the right choice to forego law school — a career she originally considered because of her passion for community and social justice issues.
“Farmers compensated me with fresh, local food and mentored me with profound kindness and patience,” she said.
Little by little, the couple worked toward their dream of owning and operating their own farm while gaining valuable wisdom from farmers they met along the way, she said.
After purchasing a farm at an auction in 2016, Massie’s dream had come true, but the work was just beginning.
“It was not an operational farm, but a large homestead with rolling hills and horse pastures,” she said. “We have slowly worked to convert the acres of grass into vegetable plots and continue to work with the Natural Resource Conservation Service to restore the natural habitat of our wetlands, and establish pollinator fields, windbreaks and soil conservation plans.”
Today, Massie grows more than 70 varieties of fruits, vegetables and nuts using organic, regenerative methods.
“This means we do not use chemical or synthetic sprays and we practice low-till methods in our efforts to build the best soil possible to yield the most nutritious, flavorful food possible,” she said.
Massie also heads the nonprofit NWI Food Council, which began in 2015 and is a volunteer-run organization that focuses on food security and farm viability work. Its mission is to cultivate a just, thriving and regenerative food system for all of Northwest Indiana, she said.
“We have several programs that work to build more resilience in Northwest Indiana by strengthening local farms and getting more locally grown food into communities suffering from food insecurity,” Massie said.
The organization also recently launched Region Roots, a local farm and food hub that makes it easy for local farmers to sell their products wholesale to restaurants, schools and other large buyers.
Through the NWI Food Council and her farm, Massie partners with several organizations in the region, including Lake County Eats Local, the No Kid Hungry program, FAITH Farms and Harmony Fridge and the Hoosier Young Farmers Coalition.
As one of the most financially risky and physically taxing careers a person can choose, farming has been challenging, Massie says.
“When you do not come from a farming family or generational farm, there is an almost incomprehensible number of learning curves to scale,” she said.
As if this wasn’t enough, Massie became pregnant her first year farming — a wonderful surprise, she notes — and found herself learning how to farm while raising a newborn alongside their older daughter.
“Balancing motherhood and my new career as a farmer, as well as leading a startup non-profit dedicated to local food in Northwest Indiana, has led to some very exhausting summer months,” Massie said. “Carrying a baby on my back while running to get carrots harvested and washed in time for market in 90-degree weather and breathlessly answering calls about grants … some days it’s absolute chaos.”
However, she says she knows there is always a lot of heavy lifting at the beginning of any venture and knows her future is bright.
“As I head into my fourth year owning and operating a small-scale vegetable farm, I am committed to finding ways to empower other women, people of color and migrants who are often invisible in this work, but who very much make it possible for us all to have food on our tables every day,” she said.
Food is a nexus, she says, and many social and environmental issues can be addressed through regenerative farming and a healthy relationship with food.
“By committing my life to farming and food systems work, it’s simply the way I believe I can affect the most good with this one life I have,” she said.
