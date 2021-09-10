Fast-growing Impact Networking building $4.5 million office in Hammond

Impact Networking, an information technology company based in suburban Lake Forest, moved its Hammond office to the new 2929 Carlson Drive office building off the Borman Expressway in 2017.

The office, one of about 25 the company has around the country, has grown so much it's now going to move into a new three-story $4.5 million office tower ATG Real Estate Development is building in Hammond's Oxbow Landing. It will be the sole tenant of the third and final office building ATG is building, with the others being shared by law offices, professional service firms, a college, a co-working space and other tenants.

Impact Networking's new three-story office tower also will have a terraced roof with a big red cube magnifying the Impact logo to the more than 186,000 vehicles that pass by the neighboring busy stretch of the Borman Expressway each day, developer Eric Gastevich said during a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.

"Impact's logo is the cube, which will face the highway side," he said.

Impact Networking will take over the 14,000-square-foot space in 2911 Carlson Drive once construction is complete next summer. It plans to employ up to 65 people in the Hammond office, which serves all of Indiana north of the Indianapolis metropolitan area.