Fay’s Marina & Outdoor expands, diversifies into lawn maintenance

Fay’s Marina & Outdoor in LaPorte has been expanding its business, diversifying into lawn maintenance and recently becoming a Bobcat Co. dealer.

The business on Pine Lake in LaPorte started as a boat repair shop nearly a half century ago. Long known as Fay's Marina, the boat dealer at 909 Pine Lake Ave. in LaPorte recently rebranded as Fay's Marine & Outdoor to reflect the addition of compact equipment sales, services, rentals and parts.

It was recently selected to become an authorized Bobcat dealer, which will allow it to sell compact tractors, mini track loaders, zero-turn mowers and other equipment.

“Commitment to the needs of our customers is a top priority, and our partnership with Bobcat opens up new opportunities to serve the community, particularly business owners and those in agricultural, landscaping or homeowners with large acreages,” said Ed Fay, owner of Fay’s Marina & Outdoor. “Being part of the Bobcat family will help further expand the products and services we offer, and we are proud to bring this high-quality brand to our customers.”