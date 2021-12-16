 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fay’s Marina & Outdoor expands, diversifies into lawn maintenance
urgent

Fay’s Marina & Outdoor expands, diversifies into lawn maintenance

Fay’s Marina & Outdoor expands, becomes Bobcat dealer

Fay’s Marina & Outdoor is shown in LaPorte.

 Joseph S. Pete

Fay’s Marina & Outdoor in LaPorte has been expanding its business, diversifying into lawn maintenance and recently becoming a Bobcat Co. dealer.

The business on Pine Lake in LaPorte started as a boat repair shop nearly a half century ago. Long known as Fay's Marina, the boat dealer at 909 Pine Lake Ave. in LaPorte recently rebranded as Fay's Marine & Outdoor to reflect the addition of compact equipment sales, services, rentals and parts.

It was recently selected to become an authorized Bobcat dealer, which will allow it to sell compact tractors, mini track loaders, zero-turn mowers and other equipment.

“Commitment to the needs of our customers is a top priority, and our partnership with Bobcat opens up new opportunities to serve the community, particularly business owners and those in agricultural, landscaping or homeowners with large acreages,” said Ed Fay, owner of Fay’s Marina & Outdoor. “Being part of the Bobcat family will help further expand the products and services we offer, and we are proud to bring this high-quality brand to our customers.”

Founded in 1972, the 13-acre dealership on one of LaPorte's largest lakes offers boats, full-service marine operations and now compact equipment for lawn maintenance and landscaping.

“We are excited about our partnership with Fay’s Marina & Outdoor, and look forward to welcoming their customers to Bobcat," said Steve Ross, director of channel development at Doosan Bobcat. “As a longtime, trusted business operating for nearly 50 years in the community, they are an excellent addition to our dealer network in Indiana.”

For more information, call 219-362-1491 or visit www.faysoutdoor.com or www.bobcat.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know about sign-on bonuses

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts