PORTAGE — The ongoing partial government shutdown hasn't impacted the federally funded projects and services the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission administers, Executive Director Ty Warner told commission members Thursday, but that could change in several areas if the shutdown continues much longer.
"The majority of what we do is actually not affected by the shutdown," Warner said. The federal money going to road projects comes from the Highway Trust Fund, rather than from an annual budget appropriation.
But a prolonged shutdown could impact the flow of Federal Transit Administration dollars to local bus agencies, he said. That could delay payments for new bus purchases, and could impact operations.
Warner said have bus service providers have processes for reducing service and would notify riders in advance.
He also said that NIRPC's application to create a federal economic development district, which offers the opportunity for new federal grants, and Environmental Protection Agency air quality reviews and brownfield assessments could be affected by the shutdown.
Support for rail crossing legislation
The commission expressed its support for efforts in the Indiana General Assembly to provide an avenue for municipalities to fine railroads for extended blockages of rail crossings.
A bill floated by state Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond, would require railroads to notify police departments if a train is going to block a street crossing for more than 10 minutes. If that notification isn't made, authorities would be able to impose a $200 fine.
The commission did not directly endorse the bill, but agreed to offer support for legislative efforts to address the issue after an Indiana Supreme Court ruling last year struck down local governments' ability to fine railroads.