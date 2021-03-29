Federal coronavirus relief aids South Shore projects

The latest COVID-19 federal aid package will relieve some of the state and local financial responsibility for the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District’s West Lake Corridor and Double Track projects, each set to begin construction this year.
The American Rescue Plan Act includes about $1.7 billion for projects in the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grant program, which includes the New Starts grants that the NICTD projects were awarded in recent months. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Monday that NICTD would receive about $24.6 million of that for Double Track, and just under $44 million for West Lake.
Earlier Monday, during a regular NICTD Board of Trustees meeting, railroad President Michael Noland anticipated the additional grant money.
“What that means is the local share that we have can go down, and the federal share can go up,” Noland said. “This is very good news for our efforts here to advance these projects.”
He said railroad officials expect to be told shortly how the new grant money will be distributed.
The FTA agreed in January to fund $172 million of the estimated $491 million cost of Double Track, which will add a second set of tracks between Gary and Michigan city while upgrading stations and bridges and other infrastructure. In October, a grant agreement set a federal contribution of $355 million to the $921 million West Lake Corridor project, which will extend rail service from Hammond to Dyer.
The $1.7 billion for Capital Investment Grant projects across the country is part of $30.5 billion the American Rescue Plan is making available to transit providers in response to the pandemic. Most of that funding, nearly $27 billion, will be used to help them recover from the decline in revenue caused by a drastic drop in ridership.
“Transportation workers are serving on the front lines of this pandemic: delivering the vaccine, getting people to essential jobs, and providing goods and services to people who need them,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in Monday’s announcement. “The critical American Rescue Plan funding we are announcing today will help prevent service cuts, protect employees from layoffs, keep riders and workers safe, and strengthen our economy.”
The CARES Act of last April and the supplemental relief act in December appropriated a combined $39 billion for similar purposes. Transit providers can begin applying for the current round of funding this week, the DOT said.
5 stories to know from the weekend
