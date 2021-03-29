Federal coronavirus relief aids South Shore projects

The latest COVID-19 federal aid package will relieve some of the state and local financial responsibility for the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District’s West Lake Corridor and Double Track projects, each set to begin construction this year.

The American Rescue Plan Act includes about $1.7 billion for projects in the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grant program, which includes the New Starts grants that the NICTD projects were awarded in recent months. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Monday that NICTD would receive about $24.6 million of that for Double Track, and just under $44 million for West Lake.

Earlier Monday, during a regular NICTD Board of Trustees meeting, railroad President Michael Noland anticipated the additional grant money.

“What that means is the local share that we have can go down, and the federal share can go up,” Noland said. “This is very good news for our efforts here to advance these projects.”

He said railroad officials expect to be told shortly how the new grant money will be distributed.