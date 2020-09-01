Federal funds to aid local airport infrastructure projects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Federal Aviation Administration announced a new round of grants Tuesday in its Airport Improvement Program, including about $1.9 million for four Northwest Indiana airports.

The AIP grants help fund infrastructure projects. The Region projects include:

• $166,666 to Griffith-Merrillville Airport to seal apron joints.

• $316,666 to LaPorte Municipal to update the airport’s master plan.

• $736,775 to Michigan City Municipal-Phillips Field to purchase land.

• $165,000 to Porter County Regional Airport to install perimeter fencing.

• $535,307 to Jasper County Airport to purchase land.

Among 27 other grants across the state, the largest went to South Bend International Airport, which is receiving just over $13.3 million to rebuild a taxiway, and to Indianapolis International Airport, which is receiving $10.4 million to rebuild a runway and taxiway and to create infrastructure for its Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program.

The grants were among a 405 across the country, totaling $1.2 billion.