The Federal Railroad Administration has awarded the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District an $8 million grant to assist with implementation of the Positive Train Control safety system on the South Shore Line.
The grant was part of more than $200 million the FRA awarded Thursday to assist with PTC, a communications and automated control system intended to brake trains to prevent accidents.
NICTD's $90 million project is on track to be completed by a year-end federal deadline, railroad officials have said.
U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Indiana, said he was pleased to see the grant come through.
"Implementing positive train control systems on these trains will make the South Shore Line an even safer and more reliable method of transportation for these commuters,” Donnelly said.
NICTD President Michael Noland also expressed his pleasure with the grant.
"Prior to this funding, 100 percent of PTC project costs have come from NICTD sources," he said. "This funding will not only help NICTD complete its vital PTC project, it will also free up much-needed resources for other critical NICTD capital initiatives."
PTC is intended prevent train-to-train collisions and derailments caused by excessive speed, unauthorized train movement onto sections of track, and movement of a train through a track switch left in the wrong position. The system would automatically stop a train if a train operator fails to take necessary action.
Grants were awarded to 28 projects in 15 states. The South Shore is one of 40 railroads required to implement PTC.