Federal grant to assist transit-oriented development planning

The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority took the final steps Thursday to begin applying a $1.2 million federal grant to ongoing transit-oriented development planning efforts.
The RDA board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, operator of the South Shore Line, regarding the administration and local match for the grant. NICTD's board had approved the memorandum, which includes local funds of $270,000 from the RDA and $30,000 from NICTD, last week.
The $1.5 million will go toward planning for development around current and future railroad stations along the South Shore and West Lake Corridor. It was part of a total of nearly $23 million in TOD planning grants announced by the Federal Transit Administration last year.
The local planning process includes development of proposals for Transit Development Districts, a tool created by the state to provide incremental tax revenue to support development.
Districts of one-half square mile have been designed for the Munster/Dyer and Munster Ridge Road stations along the West Lake Corridor, and East Chicago and Portage/Ogden Dunes along the existing South Shore, with the Gary Miller station's near completion. Final approval requires two public hearings and positive votes from the RDA board and State Budget Committee.
RDA interim CEO Sherri Ziller said plans are also under way to have an open house for developers this summer.
Also Thursday, the board announced its process for finding a new CEO to replace Bill Hanna, who left the organization early this year.
RDA Chairman Don Fesko said the job opening will be posted May 3 and remain open to applicants for 60 days. The RDA board will meet in executive session July 8 to discuss applicants and decide whom to interview.