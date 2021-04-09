Federal grant to assist transit-oriented development planning

The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority took the final steps Thursday to begin applying a $1.2 million federal grant to ongoing transit-oriented development planning efforts.

The RDA board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, operator of the South Shore Line, regarding the administration and local match for the grant. NICTD's board had approved the memorandum, which includes local funds of $270,000 from the RDA and $30,000 from NICTD, last week.

The $1.5 million will go toward planning for development around current and future railroad stations along the South Shore and West Lake Corridor. It was part of a total of nearly $23 million in TOD planning grants announced by the Federal Transit Administration last year.

The local planning process includes development of proposals for Transit Development Districts, a tool created by the state to provide incremental tax revenue to support development.