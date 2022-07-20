Federal grant to help fund Rensselaer downtown projects

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration has awarded a $1.8 million grant to the city of Rensselaer to make streetscape infrastructure improvements in the city’s downtown. The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.

The federal money will pay the bulk of a project to build new sidewalks and pedestrian/bicycle paths, improve American with Disabilities Act-related accessibility, make stormwater improvements, add new lighting and trash receptacles and renovate brick streets on Van Rensselaer and Harrison streets.

The EDA investment will be matched with $795,300 in local funds.

The grant is intended to bring more visitors to downtown Renssalaer. The DOC estimates the effort will create 50 jobs, retain 69 jobs and generate $200,000 in private investment.

“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting community-led economic development strategies designed to boost coronavirus recovery and response efforts,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Castillo said in the department's announcement of the grant. “The upgrades to downtown Rensselaer will help attract visitors to the area and bolster the business district that was hit hard by the pandemic.”

The grant comes from EDA’s $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program. EDA awarded $510 million in grants to recipients in all 50 states and to U.S. territories in 2021. Grants will continue to be awarded through September, though the EDA has closed applications for grants from the $3 billion program.