Federal judge rules BP violated air pollution standards

Sanghyun Lee, one of the Sierra Club’s attorneys, said, “Judge Simon’s decision merely reaffirms the core principle that violators can and must be held accountable for their unlawful pollution. Compliance with permit terms is just a basic cost of doing business, and regulated entities like BP cannot just reap the benefits of noncompliance for years at the expense of the health and welfare of local residents.”

Attorneys and representatives for BP couldn’t be reached Wednesday afternoon for comment on the decision.

The Sierra Club filed suit two years ago on behalf of its more than 10,000 Indiana members, including members living in Northwest Indiana near the refinery, which was first built in 1889. It is the largest BP refinery in the world, processing crude petroleum into gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

The suit alleges the plant's steam boilers have been emitting particulate matter, a toxic mixture of organic material, metal and ash that can cause heart and lung disease, as well as general environmental damage.

Federal and state officials require the refinery to regularly test the boiler’s stacks for particulate matter as small as 10 microns — particles so small they can only be seen with the aid of electron microscopes.