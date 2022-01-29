Federal Reserve approves Old National acquisition of First Midwest Bank

The Federal Reserve has approved Old National Bank's acquisition of Chicago-based First Midwest Bank.

The Evansville-based bank announced in June it would buy First Midwest Bank, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, for $6.5 billion in an all-stock deal. The merger has been approved by shareholders of both financial institutions and the Comptroller of the Currency.

The Federal Reserve approval was the final regulatory step required to clear the path for the transaction. The merger is now expected to close on March 1.

“With nearly 270 combined years of service and a shared commitment to Midwestern values, Old National and First Midwest are both driven by a customer-centric approach to banking and an unwavering commitment to community,” Old National Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan said. “Receiving Federal Reserve approval paves the way for us to create a premier Midwestern bank that will provide significant benefits for our clients, team members, communities and shareholders.”

Ryan will serve as CEO after the merger. First Midwest Bank branches will be rebranded as Old National Bank, which will end up with more than $45 billion in assets and a footprint in six of the largest Midwestern metros.

“This partnership is, at its core, a growth strategy, and as a combined organization, we will be in an even stronger position to invest, grow and innovate in talent, capabilities and services that will further set us apart as a market leader across the Midwest,” First Midwest Chairman and CEO Mike Scudder said.

Scudder will serve as chairman of the board and no longer as an executive overseeing day-to-day operations when the transaction is complete.

Old National will have headquarters in both Evansville and Chicago. The branches should be rebranded as Old National by July.

Founded in Evansville in 1834, Old National is the largest bank headquartered in Indiana with $24 billion in assets.

