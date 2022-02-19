Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago economist to address Calumet Area Industrial Commission

A senior business economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will give an update on how the economy is doing to a local audience of businesspeople Thursday.

Thomas Walstrum will address the Calumet Area Industrial Commission at its membership luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Serbian Social Center at 18550 Stoney Island Avenue in Lansing.

He will discuss the Midwest economy and project where it's headed in 2022. He will cover the manufacturing sector, the rise in inflation and the impacts of COVID-19, among other subjects.

Walstrum studied economics at Wheaton College and the University of Illinois at Chicago. He works in the Fed's economic research department, contributing to its Beige Book, the Chicago Fed Survey of Business Conditions, the bank's Midwest Economy blog and briefings for the Chicago Fed president on economic conditions in the Seventh District.

He's published research on wages, state employment rates, the Illinois budget crisis and industry agglomeration of research and development, production and administration jobs.

The Calumet Area Industrial Commission is a manufacturing and workforce development group that serves the far South Side of Chicago, the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana. Members include BP, U.S. Steel, Ford, Flex-N-Gate, Hasse Construction, CSX, Ozinga, Finkl Steel and Wintrust.

For more information, visit calumetareaindustrial.com or call 773-928-6000, ext. 229.

