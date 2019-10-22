Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago economist to give talk in Munster

Rick Mattoon, a senior economist and economic adviser, will give local business people a clearer picture of where the economy is headed at an upcoming talk in Munster.
First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors invited Mattoon to give a talk on the economic outlook during a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster.
Mattoon, who has a master's degree from the University of Chicago, started working for the Chicago Fed in 1990 and returned in 2001 after serving in various roles for the state of Washington. He does research mainly on the Midwest regional economy and has published his work in the National Tax Journal, State Tax Notes, Public Choice, Society and the Oxford Handbook of State and Local Government Finance, where he co-authored a chapter on state and local governments.
You have free articles remaining.
He's written about a number of subjects including pension reform, retiree health care, the Illinois budget, financing infrastructure, tax breaks for businesses, public-private partnerships, higher education's impact on economic growth and Detroit's municipal bankruptcy.
Mattoon lectures at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and serves on the Board of the Chicago Manufacturing Renaissance Council, the Advisory Committee to the Chicago Workforce Investment Council, the pension committee of the Civic Federation and the Joint Advisory Board of Economists to the Governor of Virginia.
Anyone interested in attending must RVSP by Oct. 31 by emailing Debbie Girton at dgirton@firstmerchants.com.