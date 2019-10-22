{{featured_button_text}}
Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago economist to give talk in Munster

Rick Mattoon, the senior and economic advisor from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, will give a talk for First Merchants Bank at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

Rick Mattoon, a senior economist and economic adviser, will give local business people a clearer picture of where the economy is headed at an upcoming talk in Munster.

First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors invited Mattoon to give a talk on the economic outlook during a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. 

Mattoon, who has a master's degree from the University of Chicago, started working for the Chicago Fed in 1990 and returned in 2001 after serving in various roles for the state of Washington. He does research mainly on the Midwest regional economy and has published his work in the National Tax Journal, State Tax Notes, Public Choice, Society and the Oxford Handbook of State and Local Government Finance, where he co-authored a chapter on state and local governments.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

He's written about a number of subjects including pension reform, retiree health care, the Illinois budget, financing infrastructure, tax breaks for businesses, public-private partnerships, higher education's impact on economic growth and Detroit's municipal bankruptcy.

Mattoon lectures at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and serves on the Board of the Chicago Manufacturing Renaissance Council, the Advisory Committee to the Chicago Workforce Investment Council, the pension committee of the Civic Federation and the Joint Advisory Board of Economists to the Governor of Virginia

Anyone interested in attending must RVSP by Oct. 31 by emailing Debbie Girton at dgirton@firstmerchants.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.