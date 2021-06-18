Federal Reserve Board gives First Financial Bank outstanding rating for serving low-income communities

The bank, for instance, provided more than $1 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans to 8,000 small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. It contributed more than $3.5 million to the communities it serves during the pandemic, including by establishing a $250,000 Minority Small Business Fund to help such business owners keep people on staff while COVID-19 roiled the economy.

“Receiving an outstanding rating from the Federal Reserve Board is deeply gratifying and is made possible by the hard work and dedication of our team members who serve low- and moderate-income communities throughout our footprint,” said Roddell McCullough, director of Community Development for First Financial Bank. “This recognition validates the positive impact of our ALIVE strategy, which was established to provide Access, Lending, Investment, Volunteerism, and Education opportunities for all clients, but particularly those that need our services the most. I’m fortunate to be a part of First Financial Bank’s commitment to being woven into the communities we serve and leveraging our resources for the good of our clients, communities, and associates.”