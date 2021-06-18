Federal Reserve Board gives First Financial Bank outstanding rating for serving low-income communities

The Federal Reserve Board gave First Financial Bank an "outstanding" rating — the highest possible — for serving low-income and moderate-income communities.
The Cincinnati-based financial institution has several Northwest Indiana locations, including in Gary, Hammond, Highland, Schererville and Crown Point. It was recognized for its investment and service in lower-income census tracts under the Community Reinvestment Act over the last four years.
“We are extremely proud to have earned this outstanding rating for our CRA performance,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank. “And we are just as proud of the work and volunteer efforts of our associates who make a positive difference every day in the communities we serve. It’s very rewarding for those efforts to be recognized with such a high level of commendation.”
The Federal Reserve determined that First Financial had a good record of serving the needs of low-income people and small businesses, donated to the communities it serves, and support community development investments. Only a few banks attain the outstanding rating.
About 30% of First Financial Bank's branches were in low-income or moderate-income communities during the Federal Reserve Board's evaluation, and it has since opened three more branches in such communities. The bank has lent and invested $1.85 billion in such communities since 2018, including making $11.8 million in donations.
The bank, for instance, provided more than $1 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans to 8,000 small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. It contributed more than $3.5 million to the communities it serves during the pandemic, including by establishing a $250,000 Minority Small Business Fund to help such business owners keep people on staff while COVID-19 roiled the economy.
“Receiving an outstanding rating from the Federal Reserve Board is deeply gratifying and is made possible by the hard work and dedication of our team members who serve low- and moderate-income communities throughout our footprint,” said Roddell McCullough, director of Community Development for First Financial Bank. “This recognition validates the positive impact of our ALIVE strategy, which was established to provide Access, Lending, Investment, Volunteerism, and Education opportunities for all clients, but particularly those that need our services the most. I’m fortunate to be a part of First Financial Bank’s commitment to being woven into the communities we serve and leveraging our resources for the good of our clients, communities, and associates.”
The bank has $16.2 billion in assets and more than 140 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky.