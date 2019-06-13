Indiana will not be the new home of the federal government's Economic Research Service and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Thursday the two divisions will be moving to the Kansas City region, as part of Perdue's project to shift federal agricultural resources from Washington, D.C. to ag-focused areas of the country.
A to-be-announced site in the Hoosier State and North Carolina's Research Triangle were the two other finalists for the office relocations.
Altogether, 136 states and localities across the country expressed interest in hosting the research agencies.
"Following a rigorous site selection process, the Kansas City region provides a win-win — maximizing our mission function by putting taxpayer savings into programmatic outputs and providing affordability, easy commutes and extraordinary living for our employees," Perdue said.
The USDA estimates the move will save the agency nearly $300 million over a 15-year period compared to maintaining the two offices in the nation's capital.
The savings will be put toward research on rural prosperity and agriculture competitiveness, and used to maintain department programs and staffing levels in the face of tightening budgets, Perdue said.
In addition, Perdue noted that state and local governments in the Kansas City area are providing relocation incentives worth more than $26 million.
"We did not undertake these relocations lightly, and we are doing it to enhance long-term sustainability and success of these agencies," Perdue said. "We will be placing important USDA resources closer to many stakeholders, most of whom live and work far from Washington, D.C."
Gov. Eric Holcomb said following Perdue's announcement that he's proud of Indiana's efforts to pursue the USDA office relocations, even though the Hoosier State ultimately was not selected.
"Our economic development teams worked around the clock with key partners to create a superior proposal and coordinated our efforts with leaders throughout the state," Holcomb said.
"Indiana landing in the USDA's top three showed the nation that once again Indiana is an ideal destination and thriving community for agriculture."
The governor said Indiana also will "continue positioning ourselves for further growth and momentum" in the hope of landing subsequent federal office relocations, of which there may be many more to come, if U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., gets his way.
Young last month asked the Trump administration to begin working on comprehensive feasibility studies for evaluating the economic, technological, workforce and logistical factors associated with moving all federal agencies, apart from those connected to national security, away from the national capital.