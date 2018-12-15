The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission's hope for a federal grant to pay most of the cost of completing the Marquette Greenway was disappointed last week, when the U.S. Department of Transportation announced 91 projects that would split $1.5 million in multi-modal transportation grants.
But help for that trail system or others could still come from the state, which recently announced the first round of Next Level Trail grants that will be available to local governments and non-profits next year.
Next Level
The Next Level Trails program will make $90 million available in multiple funding rounds. The grants will pay up to 80 percent of a project's cost.
The program, formally announced by Gov. Eric Holcomb last week, will use proceeds from a deal with the Indiana Toll Road's private operator that allows the company to raise tolls on trucks and other large vehicles in exchange for a $1 billion payment to the state.
The first round of grant funding will make $20 million available for "regionally significant" projects and $5 million for "locally significant" projects.
“Next Level Trails’ strong focus on partnerships will drive collaboration among neighboring cities, towns and counties, as well as fill gaps among existing trails to create a larger network for more Hoosiers to enjoy the great outdoors,” Holcomb said in announcing the grant program.
NIRPC Active Transportation Manager Mitch Barloga told a NIRPC committee Tuesday that the regionally significant projects need to have a national or multi-state impact, while the locally significant project grants will be awarded to areas with low trail-miles per capita.
"This is a tremendous opportunity to build our trail network," Barloga said.
An additional $50 million for regional projects and $15 million for local projects will be awarded in future rounds of funding.
The local funding match of at least 20 percent can include money, land and in-kind donations of materials and labor. Projects funded through the program must be open to the public.
Eligible applicants include units of government or 501(c)(3) organizations. The application period begins Jan. 1 and ends Feb. 15.
BUILD
NIRPC had applied to the U.S. DOT for a $23 million BUILD grant to help fund the estimated $34.1 million Marquette Greenway project, which would fill in the gaps in a 58-mile recreational trail from Illinois to Michigan.
The federal BUILD grants announced Tuesday will benefit projects in 49 states and the District of Columbia. In Indiana, two Interstate 65 expansion projects will each receive $20 million.
A $60 million north central Indiana project will reconstruct I-65 and add a third travel lane between Ind. 32 and Ind. 47 near and through Lebanon. A $64 million south central project will reconstruct I-65 and add a third lane between Ind. 58 and Ind. 46 in Columbus.
The Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD, grant program replaced an Obama-era program that has awarded transportation-related grants since 2010.