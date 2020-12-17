 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feds give extra $49.4 million for South Shore Double Track
breaking top story urgent

Feds give extra $49.4 million for South Shore Double Track

{{featured_button_text}}
Double Track rendering

This rendering shows potential upgrades to the South Shore Line at its Michigan City station on 11th Street. 

 Provided

The Federal Transit Administration announced an additional $49.4 million in funding for the South Shore Line's Double Track NWI project, raising its commitment to the project to $99 million.

The money announced Thursday and $50.6 million announced in August are an advance on a New Starts grant that would ultimately total nearly $173 million, about 35% of the $491 million project cost estimate. The South Shore is hoping to conclude a full-funding grant agreement to secure the entire amount early next year.

New Starts grants are part of the FTA's Capital Investment Grant program. Seven projects were included in Thursday's funding announcement. 

“This $544.3 million federal investment will help ensure that critical improvements can be made to our country’s public transportation systems,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Double Track project will include 16.9 miles of new track; four new bridges; eight new platforms at the Miller, Ogden Dunes, Dune Park, Beverly Shores and Michigan City 11th Street stations; more than 1,400 additional parking spaces; the shifting of the Michigan City tracks off the street and closure of 21 at-grade crossings in the city.

Other projects receiving funding in Thursday's announcement include rail and bus projects in Phoenix; San Francisco; Minneapolis; Kansas City, Missouri; Raleigh, North Carolina and Ogden, Utah.

For more information on the Double Track project, visit doubletrack-nwi.com.

Gallery: West Lake Corridor groundbreaking

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts