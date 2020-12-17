Feds give extra $49.4 million for South Shore Double Track

The Federal Transit Administration announced an additional $49.4 million in funding for the South Shore Line's Double Track NWI project, raising its commitment to the project to $99 million.

The money announced Thursday and $50.6 million announced in August are an advance on a New Starts grant that would ultimately total nearly $173 million, about 35% of the $491 million project cost estimate. The South Shore is hoping to conclude a full-funding grant agreement to secure the entire amount early next year.

New Starts grants are part of the FTA's Capital Investment Grant program. Seven projects were included in Thursday's funding announcement.

“This $544.3 million federal investment will help ensure that critical improvements can be made to our country’s public transportation systems,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said.

The Double Track project will include 16.9 miles of new track; four new bridges; eight new platforms at the Miller, Ogden Dunes, Dune Park, Beverly Shores and Michigan City 11th Street stations; more than 1,400 additional parking spaces; the shifting of the Michigan City tracks off the street and closure of 21 at-grade crossings in the city.