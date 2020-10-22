Feeding downtown Valpo: Roots rebrands after adding groceries

Roots Organic Juice Cafe in downtown Valparaiso rebranded as Roots Market Cafe after adding groceries, including locally sourced organic produce.

After adjusting its business model in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the juicery at 108 E. Lincolnway now boasts a new name, a new logo, a new look and the slogan "feel good food."

"When we suspended operations for COVID back in March, we knew we'd be back," Roots Holdings CEO Bill Durnell said. "But we also knew that we would have to adapt to new customer behaviors such as working and dining from home more. Since reopening in May we expanded our market space to offer fresh, organic produce, highlight more local vendors of eggs, honey and coffee beans, and feature more grab-and-go customer favorites from our cafe like vegan parfaits, hummus and guacamole."

Roots Organic Juice Cafe started serving hand-crafted juices and smoothies in 2012. Longtime Valparaiso residents Bill and Carrie Durnell acquired it four years ago. It now offers house-made soups, salads, quinoa bowls, wraps, an organic produce market and a 100% gluten-free bakery.