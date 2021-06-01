Fertilizer plant gets preliminary approval

LAPORTE — Another in a series of hurdles has been cleared for Kingsbury Elevator to operate a nitrogen fertilizer plant.

The LaPorte County Plan Commission on May 25 approved a request to rezone the site at Kingsbury Industrial Park from business to heavy industry. If the LaPorte County Commissioners uphold the zoning change, a special exception to the zoning change must be obtained from the LaPorte County Board of Zoning Appeals for the fertilizer plant to begin operating.

Approval by the Plan Commission was granted despite the fact that the proposed facility began receiving and storing fertilizer, in the form of anhydrous ammonia, before receiving the necessary rezoning. That activity was unveiled by Plan Commission member Rita Beaty, who reported a storage tank at the site was filled from a semi-truck on May 21 and again three days later.

Anthony Novak, attorney for Kingsbury Elevator, said the anhydrous ammonia was ordered in December when final approval for the plant was expected in March.

He said the rail shipment was on its way before snags delaying approval developed. Delivery could not be stopped, he said.

Novak said he also informed his clients not to order any more of the chemical to avoid possibly jeopardizing it.